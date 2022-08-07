Volunteer firefighters have once again put their lives on the line to save lives and property in Comanche County.
When a lightning strike started a grassfire north of Lake Lawtonka on July 28, volunteer firefighters from numerous departments quickly responded. Before the blaze was put out several days later, nearly 7,000 acres were scorched. But not one structure was lost. That’s in large part due to the efforts of those firefighters who worked around the clock for days.
In all, more than 46 fire departments or agencies were involved in fighting the blaze in northern Comanche County. Several fire departments from Southwest Oklahoma responded to the call for more manpower to keep the flames contained.
These firefighters are the unsung heroes of 2022. Last month’s fire was the second time this year that firefighters have been called upon to fight large grass fires.
Comanche County saw a large outbreak of fires in the spring before rains in May and June brought much-needed relief by causing winter’s dead grass to green up. Since then a dearth of rain clouds has left the area parched and grass tinder dry. In July, Lawton officially recorded a scant half inch of rainfall.
Fighting these grass fires takes an economic toll on the volunteer fire departments. Each department receives a yearly allocation from the county of less than $15,000. With gas and diesel prices around the $4 mark, it doesn’t take long to burn through that in keeping the water tankers filled up. Most departments survive on donations and fundraisers to keep their gear in working order.
Fighting the fires takes a human toll also. Temperatures were above 100 degrees while the firefighters were on duty. Conditions like that quickly take a physical toll. One, April Partridge, paid with her life fighting a fire near Apache in March.
So if you see a volunteer firefighter, express your thanks for their unselfish service. Better yet, donate to a local volunteer fire department so firefighters can continue to provide their valuable service.
Best of all, pray for soaking rains so their service will not be needed again this year.