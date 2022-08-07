Volunteer firefighters have once again put their lives on the line to save lives and property in Comanche County.

When a lightning strike started a grassfire north of Lake Lawtonka on July 28, volunteer firefighters from numerous departments quickly responded. Before the blaze was put out several days later, nearly 7,000 acres were scorched. But not one structure was lost. That’s in large part due to the efforts of those firefighters who worked around the clock for days.

