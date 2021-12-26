As we clean up the carnage of our most recent Christmas past, I couldn’t help but think of several less-than-ideal celebrations.
A committed “snooper” in my youth, I eventually cured myself of the habit when I was about 10. I’d wished for a set of Hot Wheels — cars and the track — and when I found it, I went so far as to open the box, play with it briefly several times, repackage it and return it to its hiding place. All unbeknownst to my parents (at least as far as I know).
What I created was a substantially less-than-joyful Christmas morning.
The anticipation of the most-wanted gift had evaporated and I was left with trying to fake my excitement for everyone else who was ignorant of my mischief. I never snooped again.
An earlier experience was even more painful. Literally. A shiny new bicycle awaited me that morning. And since I couldn’t immediately go outside to ride, I flipped it over, leaving it to rest on the seat and handlebars and started spinning the pedals like a madman — by hand.
I’m not sure how I managed it, but my index finger got between the chain and the sprocket and it was going at such a rate that my finger was trapped 3-4 inches up into the teeth of the drive gear. I was left screaming my lungs out while dad scrambled to find wrenches to loosen the back wheel and free me from my Christmas “commitment.”
I’m sure the bike and I made up shortly thereafter, and were headed down the streets of the neighborhood later in the day, but it was an inauspicious beginning to the relationship with my first “real” bike.
More than a decade later, my Christmas spirit was most severely tested. As military kids, we were always worried Santa wouldn’t find us after the most recent move. We were never disappointed, mom and dad making sure Santa’s gifts were under the tree Christmas morning, our tradition being opening the family gifts on Christmas Eve before heading off to church, followed by Santa’s gifts the next day.
I was probably 17 when I bounced downstairs Christmas morning, and saw my brother and sisters’ gifts from Santa under the tree. Mine was nowhere to be found. There was a profound sense of disappointment, as I figured I’d aged out of the Santa program. So, I just took a deep breath, wandering off into the other room where the rest of the family was gathered.
Dad asked about what Santa had brought me and I told him I’d been skipped that year. (I mean, there was no way it could have been my fault, right? Being on the wrong side of the naughty/nice list?) Dad told me to look again.
Santa had utilized my present as a tree ornament, the license plate for my car (back when you got a new plate every year), hanging near the top of the tree, a location only dad or I, or apparently Santa, could reach.
Since then, I’ve purchased more car tags than I can possibly remember, the scar on my finger has long-since faded and the Hot Wheels are gone. But what remains of those “painful” Christmases is a sense of peace and fulfillment.
Here’s hoping, on the day after Christmas, that your lost trinkets can still bring a sense of delight, pains of the past can now make you smile, and you know you’re never too old for gifts from Santa.
Merry (belated) Christmas.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.