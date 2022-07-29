The persistence of inflation since the summer of 2020 and the recent slowdown in economic growth have raised the specter of stagflation that haunted the USA throughout the 1970s.
Economists are divided about the possibility of a recession. The Fed chair believes that if a recession were to happen, it is more likely due to the weakening of the world economy, stemming from ‘things which are not under Fed control’.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are of the opinion that the recession, if it occurs at all, is more likely to be a ‘soft landing’ than a ‘hard crash’. According to the ‘Economist’, a stricter monetary policy could possibly lead to a recession. Paul Krugman, the Nobel laureate economist, does not believe that the recession is inevitable. He believes that the current anti-inflationary policy is right on track as it will bring the unemployment rate and inflation levels to acceptable levels. On the other hand, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is of the view that the economy is heading toward stagflation and thinks the Fed’s goal of bringing inflation under 2 percent is overly optimistic.
Other developed countries are experiencing bigger challenges. The slowdown in the European countries was caused by the energy crunch and major disruptions in the supplies of primary commodities as in the U.S. economy, but the effects were much stronger on the European economy because of their high dependence on Russian oil and other primary commodities. The emergence of a new variant of COVID led to a stricter lockdown in China which added to an already fragile supply chain system in a country that supplies a large portion of consumer and industrial goods.
An important difference with the experience of the 1970s is the emergence of a strong dollar which signals that even though the U.S. economy is growing at an anemic rate, other countries are experiencing worse performances. Recently a stronger dollar is emerging against major currencies, with the greenback reaching parity with the euro for the first time since December 2002.
The recent appreciation of the U.S dollar shielded the U.S. economy against imported inflation to some extent by making import goods cheaper and consequently the cost of living lower. In fact, a higher level of imports was a major driver of a trade deficit and lower GDP in the first quarter of 2022. Fed’s raising the interest rate has the additional benefit of bringing foreign money into the USA in the form of portfolio investment, which also makes the dollar stronger.
The common perception among the public and the government is that the future is shrouded with a lot of uncertainties. How the economy will tread the future path depends on how the world economy is adjusting to the three shocks: the Ukrainian war, how long it will take for China to resume the normal level of production, and the continued increase in the interest rate by the Fed. So despite healthy job growth and a high level of consumer and investment spending, the U.S. economy may slowly be gliding toward a recession.
Dr. Syed Ahmed is a professor of economics and the director of Bill Burgess Jr. Research Center at Cameron University.