The Lawton City Council made good decisions last week when it decided to honor two former Lawton law enforcers.
The Council recommended naming the new public safety facility at Railroad and Larrance Street after Henry “Heck” Thomas and to install a statue on the site of C.H. Brazzel.
Only those familiar with Lawton’s early history will know who Heck Thomas was, but he certainly is worthy of having his name on the new facility. The Georgia native was Lawton’s first police chief and first fire chief. Thomas and his family moved to Texas in 1875 and he went to work for the Fort Worth Detective Association. Thomas was appointed as a U.S. Deputy Marshal and worked under the legendary U.S. District Judge Isaac C. “Hanging Judge” Parker and was assigned to keep law and order in Indian Territory.
Thomas was one of three lawmen known as “The Three Guardsmen” and is credited with helping bring an end to The Wild Bunch bank robbers, also known as the Doolin Gang.
Thomas was sent to Lawton after it was established in 1901. He resigned as a U.S. deputy marshal after being elected Lawton’s first police chief in 1902. He served for seven years until his health began to fail and died on Aug. 14, 1912, in Lawton at age 62. He is buried in Highland Cemetery.
Thomas had a reputation for integrity and fairness, traits which we are sure the inhabitants of the new public safety facility will strive to embody.
Another name synonymous with integrity and fairness also will be honored at the new facility, which will house the police station and Central Fire Station — C.H. Brazzel.
The council voted to place a bronze statue of long-time City of Lawton police officer C.H. Brazzel near the entrance to the new facility. The site chosen for his statue is north of the building’s front awning, in a rock garden that also will house the historic bell now in front of Lawton Police Department but to be moved when the police department moves.
Brazzel died in January after a traffic accident, ending a 45-year career with theLawton Police Department that began when he joined the department as a rookie officer and ended with the job he took on when he “retired”: a reserve deputy.
Anyone who knew C.H. knew he was a man of integrity and fairness. Even the criminals he apprehended held him in high regard.
Our only wish is that the statue of C.H. would not be just of him, but would also be of Raymond McAlister, the man C.H. mentored for many years. One cannot think of C.H. without thinking of Raymond nor vice versa.
We hope those tasked with designing the statue, which will be built with private funds, consider the special relationship of C.H. and Raymond. Each showed love, care and respect for their fellow man, an example our nation needs now and will need in the future.