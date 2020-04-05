Direction from Lawton City Hall to the coronavirus pandemic has been a little problematic, to say the least.
Now we have to admit city officials have a challenging job, one that no past experience could have prepared them for.
But one day an announcement is made that certain businesses must close, only for the order to be rescinded the next day. Then businesses are told they can only sell certain items and must cover up or rope off items that are not deemed “essential.” Local business owners are told they can only have a certain number of people in their place of business at one time, but the formula keeps changing, along with the timeframe for compliance.
No wonder business owners, and the public, are confused.
For the past two weeks, the mayor and members of an emergency team have been making most of the decisions on what restrictions to put into place as the community deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions range from limiting the size of people in a social gathering to closing/opening businesses to imposing a curfew to encouraging the majority of residents to stay home.
We realize most of these decisions had to be made in a hurry, but that very need to hurry has led to a great deal of confusion and, in some cases, downright mistrust.
Although Section 8 of the city charter gives the mayor the authority to act in such emergencies, no one envisioned an ongoing emergency such as this. Our usual emergencies are tornadoes or floods. Those acts of nature come, leave their destruction, and are gone. We are used to dealing with those. No one has dealt with a pandemic before.
Therefore we were gratified to see the entire city council meet and discuss some of these actions last week. Decisions such as the ones having to be made now should not be made in a vacuum. Input is needed from everyone, especially those who are trained in such emergencies.
Who are the members of the city emergency team? We don’t know. How often do they meet? We don’t know. What are their areas of expertise? We don’t know.
This is not to say the emergency team has not done a good job. We realize these are uncharted waters, but we also realize the need for transparency. There has been very little transparency coming out of city hall in the past two weeks. All we have been getting is edicts with little to no explanation on how those decisions were reached.
The city council can meet with as little as 24 hours of notice for an emergency or special meeting. If we were ever in an emergency, it is now. It seems to us as if the council could have held a formal meeting or two in the past two weeks to give their input into decisions that affect all the residents of Lawton.
The full council will meet again on Tuesday morning to discuss adding another person to the emergency team so most of the burden of making decisions does not rest with the mayor and mayor pro tem. The reasoning is if the mayor or pro tem can’t continue to serve, another person would be able to assume their duties and already have the background information. This is a step in the right direction.
We hope that in the future the full council will be involved more in the decision-making process. These life and death decisions are far too important to leave to an emergency team only. Everyone needs to have input to share the burden of making decisions. That’s why we elect city council representatives in the first place.