City of Lawton officials announced on Tuesday that city employees will be required to take furlough days, beginning this month.
We are sorry to see that employees will have to do that, but are worried there’s more to come. Small businesses have been hurting for weeks; most have either already furloughed employees or have shut their doors completely and cuts there have been far deeper.
It’s not a surprise that cost-cutting measures need to be put into place. No one knows yet the full impact of the coronavirus on the city budget, but we are afraid it will be substantial. Sales tax collections for March may be up due to panic buying from consumers. April’s collections, which won’t be reported until June, are sure to be a disaster since many businesses were closed. According to city officials, each furlough day will save the city about $100,000, based just on general employees taking time off. The city must negotiate with the police and fire unions to receive their cooperation.
Also, the city has taken several measures, such as waiving late fees, charges and penalties for those unable to pay their water bills during this crisis. That is absolutely the right move to make, although it is costing the city $10,000 a month in revenues.
The city also has lost $277,000 from delinquent accounts and another $100,000 from the use of city facilities. City hall and other city-owned facilities such as the Lawton Public Library and Museum of the Great Plains have been closed for weeks.
Not only will the drop in sales tax affect the general budget for this fiscal year, but funds for the recently-passed Capital Improvements Program also will be heavily impacted.
The city council will hold its first budget workshop at 9:30 a.m. Monday when they will begin grappling with the shortfall.
We expect officials will be forced to take more serious action going forward.