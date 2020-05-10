City Hall seems to be sending out mixed messages again.
Just when city officials agreed that it’s safe to reopen certain segments of the economy, the council is cloistering themselves. On April 24 and May 1, beauty shops, barber shops, nail salons and restaurants were among the businesses allowed to reopen to the public as long as certain safety precautions were met. More businesses are scheduled to reopen on Friday.
City Hall itself remained closed until May 8. As of today, the Comanche County Courthouse also is closed to the general public; on Monday the county commissioners will discuss when to reopen the courthouse.
During the height of the pandemic, when only essential businesses were allowed to be open, the city council continued to meet in person in the council chambers. Council members and city staff members practiced social distancing, leaving a seat open between each council member.
But just as city officials are encouraging the public to return to “normal” lives, council members are more or less out of public view.
Last week the council conducted two workshops on the city budget via Facebook. No one was in the council chambers.
Council members talked about holding meetings remotely several weeks ago, but it took some time to work out the technology. We agree that the council needed to try the process to make sure everything was in working order in case the council had to meet remotely in an emergency.
So they tried it and it worked, more or less. It was hard to hear some of the participants and anyone wanting to listen had to have access to Facebook.
The council plans to hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday remotely also.
Our question is why? If the council could meet in person when only essential businesses were open, why do they feel the need to conduct meetings remotely now? Doing so is not in the best interest of the public.
An executive session was scheduled for one of the budget workshops but was canceled due to an out-of-town participant not being able to be “present.” How can the council hold an executive session when it is meeting remotely and community members are watching?
Of course the larger question is, if they can hold an executive session remotely, they can also “meet” remotely at other times when the public is not watching. The whole concept is ripe for abuse.
Not only can the council, or any other body that chooses to meet remotely, meet without the public watching, the process also prohibits the public from participating.
The council has now held two remote workshops on the budget. A public hearing must be held before the budget can be passed. By its definition a public hearing means that members of the community show up in person to speak about an issue. That’s hard to do when the meeting is being held remotely.
On more than one occasion city officials have touted their desire to be transparent. Holding meetings remotely is in direct opposition to that goal.
If it is OK for Lawton residents to be out in public, then it is OK for the council to meet in public as long as safety measures are followed.
It’s time for the council to get out of their homes and back to the council chambers and conduct business in public view.