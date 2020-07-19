The overall value of social media can frequently be called into question. The rudeness, discourteous, commentary and attack posture of many participants can overwhelm the cute kittens, humor and human connection that first brought it to community consciousness.
But we came across one particularly salient viewpoint this week we thought was worth sharing.
It started with the premise that “all opinions matter” or something to that effect. We all have opinions, and most of us aren’t afraid to share them, at least under the right circumstances.
However, the author added to the statement: All opinions matter, but they don’t all matter equally.
We paraphrased that last sentence, but you get the gist.
The point was, yes, we all have opinions, but some of our opinions matter more than others. You might look at a bridge and say “That doesn’t look safe to me.” But if a structural engineer looks at the bridge, most of us will take that opinion as more valid than the random driver on the road.
Likewise, if the most respected epidemiologists say wearing a mask helps prevent (notice we didn’t say “will prevent”) the spread of the coronavirus, we’ll take their word over the lady at the checkout stand where we buy gas.
The problem for many of us, however, is we now have dueling “experts”. An attorney specializing in family law may not be as much of an expert as a criminal law specialist, but he or she is probably a better resource than the security guy at the mall.
We get it. Everyone wants to be “heard.” But just because you read an article, shared by a friend, from theyreouttogetyou.com, with an inflammatory clickbait headline, it doesn’t mean you’re an expert. You have some information that may or may not be correct.
A couple of the more outrageous claims we’ve seen are “Wear your mask because it keeps the government from tracking you using facial recognition software” and “Don’t get tested for COVID-19 because that swab is really implanting a chip in your brain so … “ Well, you get the drift.
It was widely believed that the amount of human knowledge doubled every 100 years prior to 1900. By the end of World War II, it was estimated at 25 years and now it’s generally reported to be every 12-13 months, depending on the field of study.
Sadly, it’s our theory that the amount of “misinformation” (Human un-knowledge?) is increasing at an even greater rate.
Like every freedom, free speech (which we’re huge advocates of, by the way) comes with a measure of responsibility. And every opinion, while “heard”, doesn’t possess equal value.