This Easter Sunday will be like none other our nation has ever celebrated.
Local churches are closed, no little boys and girls will wear their new Easter clothes to church, thousands of Comanche County residents have been asked to stay home, no organized egg hunts are planned and a sense of foreboding pervades the community. All because an unseen foe, the coronavirus, has us in the grips of fear and anxiety.
With state health officials predicting reported cases in the state to peak on April 21, one has a sense of waiting for the other shoe to drop. Will April 21 be the worst day of the pandemic locally? How accurate are the projections? How soon will recovery start after April 21? How much longer will we have to live under restrictions?
A strange and different Easter Sunday indeed.
Yet all is not hopeless.
The spirit of Easter is alive and well in Southwest Oklahoma.
Consider the couple in Cache, the Wrights, who spend a portion of their days buying and delivering groceries for those who can’t leave their homes.
Or the dedicated seamstresses associated with the Senior Center for Creative Living who sew masks and deliver them to those in need.
Then there is Pat Hollis who is challenging Lawton residents to Flag Up! to show we can beat this virus.
Let us not forget the dedicated health care workers and first responders who deal with this unseen beast on a daily basis. They put their lives on the line caring for those who are stricken with this disease. Our thoughts and prayers are with those dedicated health care workers, especially those Ward 4 Warriors at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
And then there are those of you who have so generously given of your time and talent to brighten the lives of those living in Lawton’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities. We challenged you to color a picture, whether printed in the newspaper or one of your own, so we could deliver it to residents in assisted living facilities.
Oh, how you responded.
The first week we sent out about 70 pictures that you submitted. This past Friday, we were able to more than double that number. An entire coloring book with all the pages done was delivered to our office. Someone else donated a box full of pages, about 5-6 years’ worth they had been saving. An art teacher at Eisenhower High School has challenged the faculty to become involved.
Most have written notes to the residents to encourage them during this time.
We at The Constitution would like to thank those of you who have participated in this project. You have gladdened our hearts as we read the messages you wrote.
Yes, this may be a different Easter than any we have ever experienced, but the message of Easter still lives — sacrificing for others.
Happy Easter, Southwest Oklahomans.