Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then windy with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.