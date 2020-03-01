President of the United States.
On health care: Wants to repeal Obamacare. Believes that those with pre-existing conditions should have access to coverage, that the government should help Americans purchase their own coverage, through the use of tax credits and expanded Health Savings Accounts — but it must be the plan they want, not the plan forced on them by the Government.
On the economy: Trump has increased tariffs significantly as part of his trade policies. CBO reported that “Customs Duties” (which includes tariff revenues) increased from $34.6 billion in 2017, to $41.3 billion in 2018 and $70.8 billion in 2019, reducing deficits accordingly.
On immigration: Wants to reduce the number of both legal and undocumented immigrants, wants to build a border wall and wants to reduce legal immigration.