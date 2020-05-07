Many leadership quotes are attributed to the older people around us and we conclude somehow their thoughts and expression are more relevant. George Patton, Plato, Socrates, Sun-Tzu, Martin Luther and Thomas Jefferson come to mind. But there are many which are just awfully good, relevant, and from those alive or just recently passed among us. Some of my favorites:
1. “The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help them or conclude that you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.” – General Colon Powell
2. “As we look into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” – Bill Gates
3. “If people disobey, don’t ask what is wrong with them, ask what’s wrong with their leaders.” — Malcolm Gladwell
4. “I suppose leadership at one time meant muscles; but today it means getting along with people.” — Mohandas Gandhi
5. “Earn your leadership every day.” – Michael Jordan
6. “Don’t follow the crowd; let the crowd follow you.” – Margaret Thatcher
7. The task of the leader is to get his people from where they are to where they have not been.” – Henry Kissinger
8. “There are no office hours for leaders” – Cardinal J. Gibbons
9. “Leaders don’t inflict pain — they share pain.” – Max Dupree
10. “Effective leadership is not about making speeches or being liked — leadership is defined by results not attributes.” – Peter F. Drucker
11. “A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.” – John Maxwell
12. “You manage things; you lead people.” —Grace Murray Hopper
13. “Leaders aren’t born, they are made. And they are made just like anything else, through hard work. And that’s the price we’ll have to pay to achieve that goal, or any goal.” – Vince Lombardi
14. “Leadership is unlocking people’s potential to become better.” – Bill Bradley
15. “Those who let things happen usually lose to those that make things happen.” Dave Weinbaum
16. “A leader is one who sees more than others see, who sees farther than others see, and who sees before others see.” – Leroy Eimes
17. “Leadership is an action; not a position.” – Donald McGannon
18. “Leadership is an ever-evolving position.” – Mike Krzyzewski
19. “There are two ways to spread the light; to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it.” Edith Wharton
20. “Doing what is right isn’t the problem. It is knowing what is right.”-Lyndon B. Johnson
21. “Don’t follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there’s no path and leave a trail.” Harold R. McAlindon
22. “You take people as far as they will go, not as far as you would like them to go.” – Jeanette Rankin
23. “Ninety percent of leadership is the ability to communicate something people want.” Dianne Feinstein
24. “Look over your shoulder now and then to be sure someone is following you.” – Henry Gilmer
25. “Good leadership consists of showing average people how to do the work of superior people.” John D. Rockefeller
Reading is a luxury of available time. Use it well; it’s a great way to envision great leadership.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.