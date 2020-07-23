Nearly a year ago I penned the two columns which were the most applauded that I’ve written, as heart felt as any, and as important (to me), as any. Having emerged from a profession which at the time held little path ahead, little upward mobility and professional acclaim, I came to be impressed by the outstanding qualities of leadership I came to see from women, and given the bully pulpit afforded me by The Lawton Constitution, I wanted in my own way, to recognize what I had seen — never having meant to be all inclusive, I wrote, “Women of Power and Might,” and “Women of Power and Might, Part II.”
In the article I praised the leadership of 23 women who I had seen personally exhibit great leadership traits in a variety of opportunities, and roles. The women ranged from Judge Irma Newburn, to Cindy Zelbst to Janie Billingsley, Natalie Fitch, Barbara Curry, Jennifer Krebs-Ellis, Candace McCoy, Bridget Randle and many more. They expressed their appreciation as did the readership, to see so many great leaders recognized in two quick columns.
But later the words came. And came. Words from the women not included in the article (for a reason perhaps); one I did not know nor have I ever met though had a connection with my hometown, one connected to a local attorney (yikes!!), and the third a former Fort Sill civil servant. In their comments I was told I was “degrading to women” to write such an article was “degrading to women who were successful in their own way,” that I had “degraded egos,” “put people against one another,” was “sexist” and the crown jewel — that I was guilty of “misogynistic pandering.” Clearly speaking a language I didn’t.
Believing what I had done was a case where no good deed goes unpunished, I thought, in light of my praise of leaders, it would be good to define much of the terminology in play in our world, and if it could apply to my rather pedestrian columns.
I selected just a few popular in today’s culture. I’ll lead with my favorite…
1. Misogynistic behavior: Behavior strongly prejudiced again women. Escapes me how recognizing 23 great leaders suggests that. I think it was their jealousy, not my misogyny.
2. Sexist: Characterized by or showing prejudice, stereotyping, or discrimination on the basis of sex. If I discriminated, it would have been against men who are leaders; no mention of them. I think it may have been their jealousy, not my sexism
3. Degrade egos. The critics suggested I had done so. Sadly, I have no idea what that means nor how raising up great leaders can degrade anything. But maybe there were other egos involved, I suppose.
There are other terms currently in play which deal less with the biases shown toward others and more toward equality and fairness. These terms deserve some explanation and unlike the frivolous criticism toward columns about women leaders, deserve serious thought by serious people.
1. Reparations. The dictionary definition is “the making of amends for a wrong one has done, by paying money to or otherwise helping those who have been wronged.” Largely spoken of today as an obligation of the US Federal Government to the families of the descendants of slaves. Suggestions have ranged from making reparations through programs (free education for recipients, guaranteed employment) to cash stipends such as those suggested by the US billionaire Robert Johnson of $14T paid over 30 years; about $13,500 per claimant per year for 30 years. It’s something to talk about for sure.
2. White Privilege. By definition, “The unearned, mostly unacknowledged social advantage white people have over other racial groups simply because they are white.” I know of few phrases more inflammatory or about which more opinions exist. It’s something to talk about for sure.
3. Racial Equality Tools. There are tools designed to support individuals and groups working to achieve racial equality. They include research, tips, curricula and ideas for people who want to increase their own understanding and to help those working toward justice at every level-in the system, organizations, committees and the culture at large. It’s something to talk about for sure.
4. Culture Wars: In America usage the term “culture war” may imply a conflict between those values considered traditionalist or conservative and those considered progressive or liberal. It originated in the 1920’s when urban and rural American values came into clear conflict. It’s something to talk about for sure.
5. LGBT plus. An acronym that collectively references individuals who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, and beyond. More becoming a part of the fiber of the Nation. Something to talk about for sure.
As time goes by, we will hear these terms and others more and more which deal with social issues. Like hockey, you can never really understand the game unless you understand the words and phrases which define it. Social justice advocacy is no trend; it’s here to stay. Best you understand the language.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.