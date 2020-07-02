Women of a certain age are involved in things women of a certain age do. They cook, bake, tend a garden, focus on grandkids, sort out old photograph albums, and sleep in. They watch the Hallmark Channel ... and some of them knit, I suppose.
My bride of over 40 years is a little different — maybe a lot different — I’m not sure. It’s an expertise that’s interesting, unsettling and I’m hoping, harmless.
If you’ve heard of Ted Bundy, David Berkowitz, Jeffrey Dahmer, John Wayne Gacey, or Aileen Wuornos, you have broken the code. My smart, gorgeous, funny wife is a serial killer guru, even a savant. If you know the serial killer, she knows the story. Her bookshelf is lined with classics like “Manhunter,” “The Last Victim,” “Zodiac,” “The Monster of Florence,” “Deviant,” and most disturbingly, “Female Serial Killers.” I don’t know how or when it all started, but the collection grows and her expertise deepens.
Now a serial killer is defined as typically a person who murders three or more people, usually in service of abnormal psychological gratification, with the murders taking place over more than a month and including a significant period of time between them, and often the murder may be attempted or completed in a similar fashion.
From time to time, usually after a dust-up I undoubtedly caused by leaving the toilet seat up, I wonder who the other two candidates might be. But she likes everybody.
Now I know Theresa Baxter ain’t no serial killer and it’s simply a fascination, but it’s certainly not unknown for such folks to commit their heinous crimes in our state. There are a couple of examples worth noting.
The “Giggling Grannie,” Ms. Nannie Doss, seemed always cheery and smiling. She also from time to time was known as “The Black Widow,” “Lady Blue Beard,” and “The Lonely Hearts Killer.” The thing about Nannie was she kept them close to home and by the use of arsenic over about a 35-year period, managed to kill four of her husbands, her children, and two grandchildren. Seems like laced prune cake, coffee, and a prune concoction of one kind or another got ‘er done. Nannie’s reign of terror came to an end when an autopsy on a husband revealed enough arsenic to kill a horse. Further autopsies revealed other deaths by rat poison (I check the cupboards every once in a while). Nannie was given a life sentence and died in 1965 at McAlester in the State Penitentiary.
Then there was Roger Dale Stafford whose killing spree ranged from 1974-1979 when he killed a McDonald’s employee in Alabama (bad cheeseburger?). Then some years later flagged down a family driving on I-35 near Purcell, robbed and murdered all three members, then murdered six employees at a Sirloin Stockade in Oklahoma City in 1978. In October of 1979 Stafford was convicted of nine murders and on July 1, 1995, Stafford was executed.
So serial killers exist in Oklahoma and my bride tracks such folks with great interest and regularity. It’s nighttime reading for her, and for me? Just another reason to sleep with one eye open.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.