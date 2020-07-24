There was a story in the paper many years ago about a 74-year-old Texas man who came to town to graduate from high school 58 years after he dropped out to fight in World War II.
There was a photo of him on page 1 wearing a bright red gown and cap with a tassel. The expression on his face was a joy to behold.
He was only 16 years old when he lied about his age to join the Army. He was with the Task Force that invaded the Philippines.
After the war, he went to business school, became an accountant and went on to manage a credit union that grew from $7 million to $120 million by the time he retired. Both he and his wife had worked for civic, literacy and other educational groups.
The story jumped to page 2 next to a story about a certification hearing to determine if a 17-year-old boy was going to be prosecuted as a juvenile or an adult in the stabbing death of another teenager.
Doesn’t it make you wonder why one boy drops out of school to serve his country, become a contributing citizen for 58 years and then comes back to get his high school diploma — while another boy is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing another high school student six times at a party?
Your first reaction might be that one kid had a lot more advantages. But when you read the story, that wasn’t the case.
The man who left school at 16 to join the Army said he came from humble beginnings. “My mother had five children and our father ran off and left us,” he said. “We lived on an alley and that was hard.” His mother died when he was 11.
The boy charged with murder has a history that includes a school suspension, a sexual allegation which yielded no charges and traffic violations as an underage driver. When he lived in Georgia, he was given community service and a curfew after an assault. A psychologist testified that he was intellectually slow, had strong emotional ties, was someone who knew right from wrong and who had assumed some adult responsibilities.
When all you know about someone is what you read in the paper, it makes you want to know more.
It makes you want to know what happens to children that causes them to make the choices they make — choices that will change their lives forever.
Why does one boy make choices that bring him honor and a good life — while another makes choices that result in being ordered to stand trial for murder?
Of course, our whole life is a series of choices — from the moment we hold out our arms to one adult instead of another to be picked up; from when we reach for one toy instead of another. Does how we’re guided in those first — and second — and forty-second choices influence those life-changing choices at 16? Or is it just the haphazard way life happens as in when we say, “That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” “It’s the luck of the Irish,” or, with a shrug, “That’s life”?
“God has been good to me,” the 74-year-old Texan said after receiving his high school diploma 58 years late. “I’ve had a good life.”
Why him? Why not the 17-year-old charged with murder?
We know the right questions. We just don’t know the answers.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.