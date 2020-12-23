A few weeks ago, I spent an afternoon with my daughter. Spending time with B is one of my most favorite activities, no matter what we are working on, she can make it fun. I had looked forward to this afternoon off for days, I had even gotten up early to ensure I was fully off. Yet, as we headed on our outing I felt the eternal urge to hurry set in.
It seems like the more technology we have, the more we hurry. Technology hasn’t made our lives easier; it has made it more difficult. The ability to always be reached, to work from home, to continuously be connected with the outside world has worn on my spirit. It has created this sense of continual hurry, of the inability to truly relax. We are missing out on more of life than before we had cell phones.
As I recognized the feeling of hurry settle in, I took a moment to assess it. Why was I feeling this way? Had I forgotten something? Was there somewhere else I needed to be? As I answered no to each of these, I realized the feeling was a habit, I had developed the habit of always rushing to ensure I met each daily goal. There was no reason to rush. Even with this awareness, it took a lot of effort and self-control to work through the feeling, overcoming it, and enjoying the afternoon with B.
That night, as I tried to relax, I thought about the overwhelming feeling of hurry I lived with. How many moments had I missed out on because of that sense? How often had I allowed myself to be ruled by an emotion, a feeling? I suspected the answer was not one I wanted to know, but a change needed to be made. And so, I tested my theory.
My morning routine includes cuddle time with my dog, Raffy. We talk and laugh, and then settle in to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. These 30-minutes spent with Raffy always make my day start off correctly, I am grounded, focused, and have a sense of purpose. As I worked to be fully present, to really identify the toys he was playing with, I felt the urge to hurry through the routine and check my phone. When I got Stark, my other dog up, he wanted a belly rub. Again, I found myself feeling hurried. If I was unable to unplug and relax before 7 am, then all was lost. I knew something would have to happen.
I have worked to overcome the feeling of hurrying. I am making myself stop and enjoy belly rubs, cold noses pressed on my arm as I write, and I am taking the boys for more walks. They are happier, but in turn, I am happier too. I am walking away from my cell phone more and more. At the end of the workday, when everyone is home, I don’t need to be connected. I have deleted social media apps and made a rule I can only check in once a day and for no more than 10-minutes. I am also reminding myself how precious the moments are and how fleeting they have become. My boys are both getting older, and B has only one more year of high school left, if I don’t stop to enjoy the moments, the moments will be gone before I notice it.
I hope each of you has a great Christmas. Enjoy the day and time with family and friends. Take a moment to notice the details of the day and to enjoy the moments. Happy holidays.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.