White privilege, as defined in the Cambridge Dictionary, is pretty clear and it’s, well, direct. It says “white privilege is the fact of people with white skin having advantages in society that other people don’t have.” It lists various synonyms, and related words and phrases to include
-hold all the cards
-it’s tough at the top
-an ace up your sleeve
-secret weapon
-be one step ahead
-silver lining
to name a few.
It’s a term largely misunderstood and it implies that much success attained by whites is attained by something other than hard work, or sacrifice, or student loans to obtain high educations. I wish a better name could be constructed to make it more understandable. Of course, the very idea of some sort of white privilege is just now reaching the attention of the white population in the United States. But facts are facts, and a recent article by Suzannah Weiss, gave several examples of white privilege that may drive home to many of us the facts behind the matter.
1. Wages for white people are not lower because they are white. If there is a wage gender gap, there is also a racial gender gap that stems from our history and segregated education. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, white and Asian men are the highest earners; black and Hispanic/Latino women are the lowest. White privilege? How else do you explain it?
2. Most Products are Geared Toward White People. White people can go to the store and buy band-aids, beauty items and other items related to skin tone, or something that suits them as an individual. A very small selection of products seems tailored toward others. A reminder they are invisible? White privilege? How else do you explain it?
3. Jobs Won’t Discriminate Against you due to Your race. In an Auburn University study, researchers sent out identical resumes with white-sounding and black-sounding names to different companies to see who would get called in for interviews. The results? 15% black and 18% white. While we whites have been known to complain that diversity leads people of color to be hired over us? Well, maybe it actually can work the other way around – White privilege? How else do you explain it?
4. Most Media is Geared Toward White People. People like me are represented on TV, in movies, in magazine and books, and all over the internet. I see examples of people who look like me succeeding. The best message I can hope for. I have been shown a wide representation of people of my race. Perhaps others, not so much. White privilege? How else can you explain it?
There are other examples, to be sure. These should be enough to draw attention to a situation squarely in the middle of the national debate.
Is it real? Is it true? If it is, do we as a nation do something about it? Are reparations the answer? We as a nation will decide. We can do better.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.