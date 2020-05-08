What do you call a stepmother — a mother-in-law? I was thinking about this one Mother’s Day.
I remembered my own awkwardness when I read a letter to Dear Abby from a woman whose stepmother had become pushy, she said, and wanted them to be closer and for her to call her mom. The stepmother wanted her to tell her she loved her. I don’t like her, the woman said, but she cared about her feelings and wanted to keep peace in the family.
I was happy when I got a stepmother when I was 14 because my father had been so terribly sad and lonely after the death of my mother. But I struggled with what to call her. I asked Daddy and he said she didn’t care.
“Mother” was out. I couldn’t even say the word without choking up. Calling her by her name seemed disrespectful. So I didn’t call her anything for a long time. I eventually settled on “mom,” using it very sparingly until I had left home and it finally seemed natural.
There was the same awkwardness when I got a mother-in-law along with a husband. When my mentor, my older and favorite cousin, married, she referred to her mother-in-law — with whom she never had a comfortable relationship — as “Mother” and then her last name, as in “Mother Jones.” I thought that sounded cold and disconnected and vowed I’d never do that.
Again, “mother” was not an option for my mother-in-law. I was just 18 and calling her by her first name didn’t seem right either. Her five children called her mama and I don’t know why I couldn’t do the same because I loved her from the moment I met her. She helped me in every way, laughingly teaching me about keeping house, cooking and, most of all, taking care of a baby — all of which I was equally clueless about.
She lived to be 95 and not once, in all those years, did she criticize me. She always took my side in any argument with my husband, even when I was obviously wrong.
“Mary’s right!” she’d say, leaving my husband saying in frustration, “Oh, Mama!” and her giggling,
Yet I never directly called her anything at all in all those years, referring to her as “grandma” around the children, or as “My husband’s mother,” to others. When I talk about her now, which I often do, I use her first name and it sounds right.
Now, calling stepmothers and mothers-in-law by their first name is more common than not, especially if their own mothers are still living. My daughters-in-law have always called me Mary and I like that fine. It’s what all my good friends call me and they’re my good friends too, as well as family. Since I had only sons, I was thrilled to get more women in the family.
On Mother’s Day, I decided, it’s not what you call your biological mother, your adopted mother, your stepmother or your mother-in-law.
What’s important, what matters is that you call her. And, not just on Mother’s Day. Today would be a good day.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.