Today is the first day of April and in years past a day filled with practical jokes and laughter. Currently, we need laughter more than ever. As the old adage says, March came in like a lion, but it left more like a pride of lions than a lamb. Many of us are still trying to wrap our heads around a pandemic and struggling to grasp all the needed changes. The important thing in all the chaos is to remember we are not alone.
The chaos has hit my life as well. Because I fall into a higher risk category, I began social distancing earlier than most. I have been working from home since the middle of Spring break. My husband joined me last Thursday and our daughter is learning to juggle distance learning and social distancing. Learning to live in just our home has made us all feel like caged birds. We are restless and struggling to maintain routines, we are stress eating and less motivated.
Our dogs, Raffy and Stark are struggling with these changes as well. Accustomed to a quiet house to spend the days in idle naps, they are struggling to learn how to nap amidst the noise of work and school and our restless pacing. Both are cranky, sleep deprived and trying to force us to nap with them.
Yet, as negative as all of this sounds, there has been a lot of positive in our home. Dinner has become an adventure. We are trying new recipes and are all cooking together. Our venture into gluten free, egg free dumplings was a horrible failure, but we discovered a new dipping sauce we all loved. We have discovered different ways to enjoy ground turkey and made a creamy, avocado spaghetti squash dish we all enjoyed. Even B who has sworn off vegetables.
Working to keep us moving and in a healthy place, I have instituted hour long after lunch walks. We have had some great conversions during this time and B and I have been able to start our summer tans. Each of us has selected a BeachBody workout program and are committed to doing them 5 days a week. We aren’t perfect, but we are working to maintain our mental health, to remind ourselves there is still a world outside. We are using this time to invest in ourselves.
I have no idea what the weeks will hold. But, I am OK with that. Rather than race through my days, focusing on what is coming, I am able to pause and enjoy moments. I am connecting with my family in deeper, more meaningful days and have actually felt myself relaxing. Am I worried about our health, finances and my business? I would be lying if I said no. But if I choose to sit and worry, all I will end up with is wrinkles and stress.
This is a time to explore new ideas, be creative and find new solutions to old problems. We need to choose to be positive, look at problems as challenges and remember we are capable of overcoming them. I can promise you we have each overcome hardships before and have the tenacity to overcome them once again. Me mindful of your mental, emotional and spiritual health. Take time to enjoy the sun and discover new things about your family.
Find the good in this, the ways we can grow and expand our minds. Develop relationships and learn a new skill. Trust yourself to overcome this challenge.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.