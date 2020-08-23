Most everyone has heard that famous line spoken by Dorothy in the 1939 film “Wizard of Oz” when she wakes up in the land of Oz with her small dog Toto. As Dorothy gazes at her new surroundings, she slowly says to the dog “Toto, I have a feeling we are not in Kansas anymore.”
As teachers, administrators, aås well as parents, start to look around and realize the new school year is upon us, we find ourselves wondering if we have been swept off to a strange place. The only thing we know this place is not full of yellow brick roads, rainbows, or talking lions. This new place is full of uncertainty, doubt, and ambivalence.
The uncertainty for administrators in school districts comes having to make decisions to protect students and staff in an ever-changing environment. Uncertainty of which protocol or procedure that we put in place will be effective and practical. The uncertainty of how our communities will react to policies and procedures being put in place to provide public safety. The uncertainty if we are following all the guidelines. The list goes on and on. For teachers and faculty members, it is the uncertainty of being able to be the best they can be in the classroom, educating our kids while following the protocols that are put into place. Like the characters in the “Wizard of Oz,” we are searching for a way home and a way back to normalcy, which means we need those same three famous ingredients that they required.
As educators, we need to first find our hearts. Educators get into the profession because we have a passion for kids. We have a love for learning and watching our students move on and be successful. That passion is always with us and I do not believe that a pandemic can take that away from us. We teach with love in our hearts for our students and other faculty members. When things get tough, teachers always find the passion and heart to overcome difficult situations. I expect we will do the same for this school year.
We must use our brains and our ability to work together to find solutions that will benefit all. This is what we do best. Teachers have had the uncanny ability to face a problem and provide a solution that benefits their students. Either through countless hours searching Pinterest for ideas or sitting amongst themselves agreeing to find solutions. We must use our brains to navigate through all the data, recommendations as well as personal opinions we see each day to get the job done.
Finally, like the lion in the “Wizard of Oz,” we must find our courage. The courage to face all the uncertainty, questions, and “what if” scenarios. We must find the courage to be leaders in our classrooms, in our school buildings, and in our community. Every educator has this characteristic because we use it every day. Whether it be facing a classroom full of teenagers or a classroom of first-graders, teachers always have the courage to teach and mentor. With courage, we have confidence in ourselves. This will spread into our classrooms, school buildings, and our communities.
There is no doubt this school year will look different. With the number of parents electing to keep their kids home and go virtual and to hallways filled with students and staff wearing masks. From the outside looking in, schoolhouses will have a different appearance, but inside it is still school. Teachers will still be providing instruction either in-person or virtually, and learning will take place. Together, we can change our schools that were established on the premise of social interaction, and create the safety of social distancing. I have faith that our local school districts can prove the skeptics wrong and create a positive learning environment even with pandemic restrictions. It will not be as easy as clicking our heels together three times to get back home or a sense of normal but we will do this by relying on our hearts, brains, and courage.
Chad Hance is superintendent of Cache Public Schools.