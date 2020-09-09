Has this scenario ever happened to you? You’re looking for something on your computer but can’t find it, so you pass the computer on to someone else and they say something along the lines of “why are you using Internet Explorer?”
Look, at this point, the internet has been around for awhile. And it is a truth universally accepted that some point do not like to change their habit. That’s why they become habits in the first place. And if you were around for the birth of the internet you used Internet Explorer to surf the web. For some people, that never changed.
Even though Internet Explorer was replaced by Microsoft Edge in 2015, most people to refer to it as “explorer.” And to be fair, Edge did not make enough changes to truly earn a reconsideration from the folks that have been hating on explorer for years now.
So why do so many people seem to loathe the default Windows browser. Well, as with many things, the answer is more complicated than it appears. I think it is reasonable to say that, at least for some, the hatred is less legitimate ire and more bandwagon bashing. Even I will cop to it being my original motive for ditching explorer.
Mozilla’s Firefox browser came out my junior year of high school. By my senior year, everyone I knew was using Firefox because it was cool. It had a cooler logo than explorer and it was customizable, a feature that explorer lacked. But beyond that, had you asked me why I made the switch, my answer would have probably been “I don’t know, everyone else is doing it.”
But there are legitimate reasons to abandon explorer (or Edge) if you are still using them, and chief among those is speed. Firefox is designed to leverage you computer’s natural processing power in a way that makes loading webpages a breeze. The same goes for the other popular explorer alternative Google Chrome. Both browsers outstrip explorer when it comes to loading speeds.
Another major red mark in explorer’s ledger comes from its security risks. While Microsoft has improved some with edge, Firefox and Chrome still offer superior security when it comes to browsing the internet.
Additionally, if you are looking for a customizable browsing experience, Firefox and Chrome both offer much deeper customization options than explorer.
But, perhaps Microsoft can redeem themselves. Earlier this year they released a “new” Edge based on Chromium. This new edge promises better speeds, better adaptability and better control. Will this new attempt be the one to finally put explorer back on the map as a viable browser? Time will tell, until then, maybe you should finally look at making the change.