A friend of mine recently pointed out how little the average user takes advantage of the internet. The more I thought about it, the more I began to see their point. We often talk about how we have the breadth of the world’s knowledge in our pockets, but how much of that knowledge are we really accessing?
I probably visit more websites than the average internet user simply by virtue of my work as a writer. I often find myself having to Google obscure words or strange laws, however, is I look solely at my personal internet usage, the field narrows drastically.
Between my three main social media sites of Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, I spend time on YouTube, Wikipedia, Kotaku, Io9, The New York Times, Washington Post, Reddit and NPR. And that’s it. Those are my most frequently accessed websites outside of work. There are of course thinks like Netflix and Hulu, but I so rarely access those through a traditional interface that I don’t even process them as websites anymore.
Eleven websites. For comparison, while the exact number of active websites in the world is unknown, there are well over 1 billion documented sites across the net. So why is it eleven of these billion seem to occupy most of my time?
I think part of it can be blamed on the habit-forming aspects of social media. We stick to our social media sites because that’s where we get the most “reward” for our time. From likes, to comments, to friends we are rewarded for visiting these sites every day. Other sites, like YouTube have learned to integrate similar social features into their user interfaces so we feel a similar rush of serotonin when we use them.
We don’t want to break out of our comfort zones, so we stick to the things we know.
But what happens when we do? When we turn the corner on our tiny little internet street and actually immerse ourselves in what the 1990s’ called the “information superhighway”? Well, we find some beautiful, enlightening, fun and often weird websites.
Back in the mid-00s I used a program called StumbleUpon. Some of you might be familiar with its basic premise, but if you aren’t, it works like this. You enter your likes and dislikes, press a button, and then StumbleUpon would pull up a random website based around your interests. I used to spent hours “stumbling” around the internet uncovering all sorts of interesting sites. It’s how I found some of my favorite old school blogs back in the day.
Unfortunately, StumbleUpon is no more. However, there are still sites and apps that work similar to the program.
Mix.com is the “official” StumbleUpon successor. It works very similar to the old program, but the UI is much more modern and sleeker. Similar to Pinterest, Mix curates ‘links’ to websites it thinks you might find interesting based on your preferences.
Discuvver.com is another great box of random web links that will take you to weird and wonderful places across the net.
For an absolutely wild and random experience you could try autocorrect roulette. It’s a game you can play where you simply slap your keyboard and see what Google autocorrects it to, then visit the nearest adjacent website. But that one can be tricky since Google autocorrect isn’t always appropriate for all ages.
So what are you waiting for? Venture out into the great unknown and see what you dig up, you might find a new favorite website or, if nothing else, something to pass the time.