Back when the internet was young and your dialup modem sounded like an unearthly banshee as it prepared to attempt a connection, creating a website took monumental feats of coding and impressive acts of nerdery to accomplish.
That was then.
These days, creating a website is a simple, fairly intuitive process that can be undertaken by just about anyone with enough practice and know-how.
Starting a new small business? Make a website. Preparing to graduate from college and need a portfolio? Make a website. Looking to share your creative work with the world? Make a website.
Honestly, there are a million reasons to make a website, and if you keep these simple tips in mind creating one will be a breeze.
Obviously the very first thing you need to do is come up with an idea. What is it you are looking to share with the world? Hopefully that’s something you’ve figured out before you decide to make a website, so let’s go ahead and skip that particular step and focus on the actual creation process, for that, your first step is to decide what platform you want to use to build your website.
If you are creating a website for your portfolio, to show off your hobby or to pursue a niche interest, then you’ll most likely want to use a free website builder to start with. Eventually you might decide to move beyond the free model, but if you’re just getting started, free creation platforms are the way to go. And thankfully, there are some powerful ones out there.
Sites like Wix, WordPress and GoDaddy all have free tools that allow users to create simple websites. While these are usually limited for free users for the most part they will have everything that you need to create a simple website. These tools are great for first time web designers.
Now, if you are working on a website for a personal small business then it might be worth it to shell out the money and go with one of the paid tiers on a site like SquareSpace, but otherwise I’d suggest sticking with the free tools for your first website build.
Next, you’ll need to decide on an aesthetic for your website. Thankfully, most website design platforms come with themes that can be applied, or copied and tweaked, based off of archetypal site designs.
These pre-made themes can be very helpful when you are first starting out as they allow you to copy designs that are already known to work. Design and layout are critically important to a great website. You could have some of the most exciting content in the world, but if it’s on an ugly website it won’t get nearly as much exposure.
However, if you decide you want to try and design from scratch without the aid of a preinstalled theme, here are a few thing to keep in mind.
Keep it simple, minimalism is popular for a reason. Use text that is eye catching but not particularly cluttered or fancy. Try and keep the colors to a minimum, neutral backgrounds with bright, energetic colors highlighting important information will draw in your reader’s attention.
Another big thing to keep in mind is balance. No one likes an asymmetrical website, so make sure that you aim for balance in your design, both in images and text.
Finally, following the path of those that came before you is always a safe bet. Is there a website that you really like? Emulate it. If you’ve never designed a one before then studying the design of websites that you like is a good way to get started.
And, as with all things, just have fun with it. The more you experiment, the more you will find it’s not as intimidating as it once was.