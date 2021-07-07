My personal email address is over a decade old at this point. In fact, in just a few years it will officially reach adulthood. Anything that exists on the internet for that long will undoubtedly gather a number of cyber barnacles.
From email lists I signed up for and forgot about to the hundreds of different times I’ve (foolishly) used my email to login to apps out of simplicity, my inbox is crawling with unwanted emails.
Recently, I was asked if I thought clicking the unsubscribe button was the best way to get rid of unwanted emails. The answer, as with all things on the internet, is “yes, but be safe about it.”
For starters, never click the unsubscribe link in an email from a company or person that you do not recognize. Really this should be your rule of thumb for any link you don’t recognize. Just don’t click it. Doing so can have some bad unintended consequences.
Clicking that unsubscribe link in a suspect email can confirm that you have a valid address and let spammers know to send you more, which is the opposite of what you want. But beyond that, it can also link to an outside website that could potentially download malware to your device.
The best way to fight back against unwanted emails is to mark them as spam. This will train your email to recognize the incoming mail as unwanted and redirect it to your spam folder in the future. If this doesn’t work, you can also blacklist certain email addresses or domains or set up a rule in your inbox to filter and delete certain emails.
There are times when using the unsubscribe button is perfectly okay. If the email is from a company, person, or organization that you recognize then normally it’s fine to use the unsubscribe link they provide. But even then you should be diligent. Hovering your mouse over the unsubscribe link should show you where it will redirect to. If that link looks legitimate then go ahead, but if it appears fishy at all mark that email as spam and delete it.
If all else fails, there are third-party apps and plugins out there that can help you clean up your inbox. One of the most popular is Unroll.Me. But I am not suggesting you use this plugin. There was a time several years ago when the company was run by a couple of people and simply did what it was designed to do, it unrolled you from mailing lists. But since 2014, when its creators sold it to a large “information harvesting” company, it has also been used to gather market data on those that download it. Instead, try a friendlier option like Clean.Email. They do everything that Unroll.Me does but without the skeevy data harvesting.
Now Clean.Email will cost you, so if you’re opposed to that then you might want to avoid it. But for my money it’s well worth it.
You could also take the scorched Earth approach—abandon that email address completely and create a new one. The problems with that are exponentially worse the longer your email address has been in use. So take that path at your own risk.