Have you ever counted up the amount of time you spend each day in front of a screen? I recently calculated my average time per day spent and the result was, let’s say, eye-opening. On average I spend around 14 hours a day looking at some kind of screen. That could be my computer monitor at work, my laptop at home, or my phone in line at the grocery store.
I thought for sure I had cut back on my screen time since my early 20s, when I was likely to spend an entire day in front of a TV playing video games. But as it turns out I might be spending more time with screens these days.
So what changed? Well, I suppose my life is more organized in my early 30s. When I was younger, I had very little structure. I got up whenever, I ate whenever, and I had no idea what each new day would bring. Now I’m on a pretty straightforward schedule, at least during the week.
Parents worry a lot about the screen time that their kids are getting, or at least so I’ve been told. But how often do we stop to think about our own screen time?
According to the AARP, senior adults 65 and older actually spend more time in front of screens than their school age children. Again, I imagine this comes down to structure. After retirement, the structures of our daily lives often disappear. That could lead to a lot more time in front of the TV.
I don’t believe that screen time is inherently bad. I know there are certainly days where I want nothing more than to lay on the couch and binge watch Netflix until my eyes bleed. Then there are other days where I like having structured screen time, which for me means blocking out time to watch educational videos or work on some of my personal writing.
So how do we strike that balance between “good” and “bad” screen time? For starters, you can try and make a plan.
Try and map out days where you will spend your screen time in productive ways. You could read a book on an e-reader, watch a TED talk on YouTube, or try out a design app on your tablet. There are boundless opportunities to engage in productive screen time.
You might also consider timing your own screen time. Maybe you fall below the average and can hold bragging rights over your friends. At any rate, even though screen time isn’t inherently bad, it doesn’t hurt to keep it in mind while you are going about your day. At least then you can be proactive about the media you are consuming.
And one last tip. For those of you that do spend an average of 10 or more hours in front of a screen, I suggest investing in a pair of blue light filtering glasses. Blue light is the short wavelength light that is produced by digital sources as well as natural sources like the sun.
Blue light increases digital eye strain and our eyes have no way of blocking this light out. Glasses with blue light filters reduce the strain on your eyes tremendously. So if you’re going to keep up your screen habits, I suggest looking into a pair.