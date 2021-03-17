Millions of Americans will be receiving some economic relief in the coming days in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks from the Biden administration. While many people will be putting this money toward rent or other bills, some folks are looking to splurge it on a few piece of tech, so here are a few new things your $1,400 will get you.
Sony Bravia X900H Series 4K TV — $1,200
This one will eat up quite a bit of your stimulus check, but if you’re looking for a great looking TV then it just might be worth it. While by no means the top tier TV on the market, for less than $1,400 the Bravia X900H is more than capable. The picture quality is, by all accounts, nearly perfect for the price and the sound is more than adequate, particularly given how flimsy sound systems in modern televisions tend to be.
iPhone 12 Pro Max — $1,100
This is the Cadillac of smart phones. An absolute unit, the iPhone 12 Pro Max clocks in with a massive 6.7-inch display, 5G compatibility and some truly impressive cameras capable of recording 4k film at 60 frames per second. If you’re looking to secure the latest and greatest smartphone, this is it.
Puppy Hachi Infinite M1 Infinite Magic Box — $999
If you want to feel like Tony Stark look no further than this “AI” interface in a box. The Hachi Infinite is my pick for fun new toys that let you pretend to be in a sci-fi movie. These little black boxes can project a touchable interface onto just about any surface, creating a touch screen out of anything. The infinite can also double as a movie projector and smart home device, but the real draw is the ability to feel like you’re living in the future by turning the wood of your desk into a keyboard.
Playstation 5 — $499
The surprisingly cheap Playstation 5 is the newest iteration of Sony’s longstanding video game console series. Unlike its rival Xbox, you’ll always know you’re getting the newest model of Playstation based on the number that comes at the end of the name. The newest version of the system boasts some lightening quick load times and impressive 4k and even 8k capabilities. Unfortunately, you’ll have to compete with scalpers, bots and other desperate gamers to try and get your hands on one since the system is only being sold online right now.
GoPro Hero 9 — $400
At $400 the latest GoPro action camera is basically a steal, heck, you could get two of them and still have stimulus money left over. If you’ve never used a GoPro before you really don’t know what you’re missing. These durable little cameras are the go to recording devices for rock climbers, snowboarders, skydivers and other adrenaline junkies. They’re very resilient, portable and shoot up to 4K video with no trouble. I wouldn’t buy one for casual camera work, but if you’re looking for something to use for actions shots, this would be my pick.
Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones — $275
I love a good overhead set of headphones. I know that tiny earbuds are all the range these days, particularly the Apple Airpods, but for me nothing beats the audio fidelity of an overhead set. And for noise canceling immersive listening the Sony WH-1000XM4 are my pick. But don’t take my word for it, the reviews on Amazon are 93 percent positive. It really doesn’t get much better than that. If you’re looking for a good set of headphones, give these a shot.