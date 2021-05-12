About ten years ago I came across an artist named Frank Turner, a folk/punk musician from England. This being the 21st century I follow Turner on social media and throughout the lockdowns in the UK he has been championing small venues that were temporarily closed. For months he would play streaming benefit concerts to raise money for these venues.
Turner is a high energy live musician, but nevertheless he took to the online format well and soon started raising tens-of-thousands. And it wasn’t just turner, a lot of musicians turned to the streaming format during the pandemic, with most seeing positive results.
One of the benefits of shows moving online is accessibility. Turner rarely plays a show close to Oklahoma, and I’ve unfortunately missed his last two here. But thanks to the magic of the internet, I’ve watched him play at least a half-dozen live sets over the course of the last year. This also allows fans with physical disabilities that might not be able to come to a show in person can experience the feeling of watching their favorite bands play live from the comfort of their own home.
And that brings me to another benefit of the online venue, intimacy. To be fair, I don’t frequent a lot of large, arena style shows. Those have never been my jam. I prefer smaller venues, the kind that cram people together like sardines. The kind where you can reach out and high five the lead guitarist. With streaming concerts, you often feel like the artist is right there with you. It reproduces the feeling of a small venue while keeping you safe from the crush (and germs) of a hundred other bodies.
Of course, it’s not all sunshine and roses. The pandemic, and subsequent move to online concerts, has done some irrevocable damage to those same small, intimate venues. Some have had to lay off staff, others have had to close altogether. It’s part of the reason that Turner started playing online shows in the first place, to raise money for these suffering venues.
The real question, one that is being repeated in nearly every industry sector as the world begins to recover, is, “will things go back to the way they were before?”
Personally, I don’t think they will, and I don’t think they should.
The pandemic forced a rapid change in the way people do business, talk to their friends, and consume their media and entertainment. I believe that streaming concerts are here to stay, just like remote working and online grocery shopping. The problem then becomes how to rebalance the way in which artists, and venues, are paid so that the change remains equitable.
Many artists are already finding that streaming concerts can make them just as much money as an in-person concert. Independent venues need to find a way to get a cut of streaming revenue. Yes, there will continue to be live shows, but they will likely be less in demand than they used to be so long as artists can instantly access thousands of fans without leaving their own homes.
For my money, I still prefer the in-person experience to an online concert. And judging by Turner’s latest single, “The Gathering,” so does he. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to turn down the option to watch one of my favorite artists from the TV in my bedroom. Ultimately, like all things post-COVID, we will need to strike a balance.