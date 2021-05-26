Internet slang has been a part of our cultural lexicon since the first teens logged into chatrooms back in 1995.
Some of the earliest words were used to express emotions and ideas without having to type out things like laughing out loud (lol) or talk to you later (ttyl). Some of these early expressions remain in place, while others have faded into obscurity.
Some of these obscure internet terms include: F2F (face to face), WADR (with all due respect), ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing), and other equally cringeworthy exclamations that we were all too lazy to spell out.
But as with all things digital, internet slang evolves quickly.
These days if you want to express an opinion online that you aren’t sure is right ,you might say AFAIK (as far as I Know) and equally if you believe you are right but don’t want to come off as a jerk you can offer wisdom IMHO (in my humble opinion). If you don’t believe someone expressing an opinion online then they are SUS (suspect).
If someone asks for some medical advice and you decide you have something to say about it but aren’t qualified, feel free to use the caveat IANAD (I am not a doctor). Likewise, if an actual doctor offers you advice that is way over your head you can ask them to ELI5 (explain it like I’m five).
If you read through a thread and discover that you’ve learned something astonishing about the world around you, can let folks know by stating TIL (today I learned). If you’re the one providing said information you could preface your post with YSK (you should know) and end your post with a TL;DR (too long; didn’t read) that summarizes it.
While IDK (I don’t know) how often I use internet slang IRL (in real life), I do know that when I see some of the more esoteric acronyms, they make me SMH (shake my head). Of course, you’re welcome to try and CMV (change my view) and feel free to AMA (ask me anything) but just know that YMMV (your mileage may vary) when employing these internet acronyms.
And if you’re wondering, yes, IFS (I feel stupid) writing some of these down because a lot of them are pretty silly out of context, but tens of thousands of people use these expressions every day online. So, ICYMI (in case you missed it) there’s no time like the present to learn some new ones.