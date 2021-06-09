Sometimes you can find treasure in the most unlikely place. Like, say, a Goodwill or Salvation Army Thrift Store. I’m speaking specifically about electronic treasure. Ancient relics of a bygone age that have come to be worth a lot of money to collectors.
What might seem like junk sitting in your attic could be worth a small fortune to the right collector. The issue is sorting the trash from the treasure. For instance, did you know that certain old CRT television sets can sell for hundreds of dollars? Retro game collectors are a picky bunch, and many seek out very specific sets to plug their vintage systems into.
The Sony Trinitron line of sets are often considered the holy grail among collectors. Some models in this specific line can fetch upwards of $400 on Ebay. Collectors are always looking for these increasingly rare sets, which are considered perfect for retro gaming.
Another in demand piece of ancient technology is the VCR player. It’s hard to believe, but VCR’s are hot right now. Maybe it’s people looking to recapture their childhoods? Or maybe its because most stores no longer carry them? Either way, a functional VCR can go for up to $100 on Ebay.
And what about VHS tapes you ask? Well, it all comes down to what movies you are selling. Some hardcore Disney collectors are willing to pay big bucks for 90s Disney movies on VHS. Likewise, many Star Wars fans will shell out some serious cash for VHS copies of the original trilogy. Sealed copies can sell for upwards of $800 in some markets.
And really, fandoms are your best bet for making money off of old technology. And is there any bigger fandom out there than Apple’s? Apple fans are willing to pay a lot of money for vintage apple tech. Remember the old clamshell Macbooks from the 90s? Depending on the color and the working condition, they can sell for hundreds of dollars to the right collectors. Some of their even older tech, like the Apple II-E computer can sell for thousands.
It’s amazing what people are willing to pay for things that we might not otherwise consider valuable. And old box of records, an obscure video game from the 90s, a monochromatic computer. I guess it just really goes to show, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure.