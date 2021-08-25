Wannabe Wired: Some of my favorite bookmarks

I’ve written before about the width and breadth of the internet; about how truly massive this “world wide web” is. I’ve told you to get out there and explore the internet’s nearly infinite wealth of entertainment and education. But today is about comfort. Today is about those websites that we return to again and again either out of convenience — or let’s be honest — addiction. Today is about bookmarks.
If you’re not familiar with the term, a bookmark is any website that you save for future reference. Many (if not most) people customize their bookmark links. Though there are those who never use bookmarks, or who simply stick with the default bookmarks that were saved in their browser.
I’ve always hoarded bookmarks. I keep mine in folders with different names (news, social media, writing, funny etc.). Any time I come across a fascinating website I throw it into a folder as a bookmark. But my hoarder habits are ill-advised. What I really want to talk about is comfort sites; the websites that you come back to time and time again because they scratch some kind of itch.
YouTube
I’ll start with probably my favorite bookmark — YouTube. I’ve written specifically about the joys of YouTube in the past, and I stand by those. I keep YouTube bookmarked near the center of my browser so I can always hop over to it quickly whenever I need.
HemingwayApp
If you’re a writer, then you may have heard of HemingwayApp before. If not, allow me to enlighten you. Have you ever been told that your writing is too verbose, too passive or contains too many adverbs? If so, you may want to bookmark this website. This app grades your writing on readability, use of passive voice, number of adverbs and other metrics. It’s a useful tool for improving your prose.
Discord
I don’t know many people that aren’t using Discord these days. What was once a website used by gamers to coordinate play sessions has grown into a social media communication platform all its own. It is less intrusive than other social media sites out there, particularly the behemoths that are Facebook and Twitter, and it is customizable in a way that makes me nostalgic for Myspace.
Faxzero
I am salty that I have to bookmark this particular site, but it is a lifesaver. As anyone under the age of 40 can lament, some companies still ask you to fax them things. Why is absolutely beyond me. But on the occasion that it does happen, Faxzero is a lifesaver. It will “fax” documents digitally to any fax number you need. I think this only works in the U.S., but hopefully other countries have tossed the outmoded technology that is the fax.
Canva
I discovered Canva a few years ago and it has never left my bookmarks. If you’re a creative who isn’t already using Canva you are missing out. Canva is a virtual graphic design tool that lets you make everything from social media posts to printable business cards. It is a wonderful tool that I have used to design hundreds of graphics over the years. While it does have a paid version (which I also recommend for its use of royalty free images) the free version is still great.
Of course, bookmarks are subjective. These websites are a comfort to me, but you might have completely different needs. Nevertheless, I encourage you to check these sites out if you get the chance, I think it will be well worth your time.