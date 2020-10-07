What a year. Can you believe it’s already December? Man, how time flies. This year has been one for the history books—wait…sorry, I’ve just been informed it’s only October. Well that’s unsettling.
If you, like me, have found yourself in a constant dissociative state this year don’t worry, you aren’t alone. We’ve all been experiencing the slipstream effects of this seemingly endless parade of nightmares we call 2020. On the one hand, it seems crazy that the year is nearly over, on the other it feels like March was 10 years ago.
But there is hope. I have found that one of the best distractors from the constant noise of the year has been to create more structure in my life. There was a time when I chose to wing nearly everything I did. Very seldom did I consider myself a planner. But ironically, now that everyone’s plans have been altered by a global pandemic, I feel like planning. Funny how that works.
And luckily enough, I’ve been able to find some great digital assistants to keep me on track.
My big savior this year has been my calendar app. Used to be, I would uninstall the calendar app as soon as I got a new device, or at the very least hide it. But 2020 has made me a believer. Maybe it’s my increased workload, maybe it’s my need to create grounding, but I’ve gotten really into my calendar app this year. I’ve been planning out everything, from work calls to sushi parties with my wife. I’ve even set it to remind me to vote, not that I need a reminder for that.
Another app that has been promoted to my phone’s homepage is Box. Box is an online cloud storage similar to Google Drive, but it also functions as a catch all for notes, grocery lists and other hastily typed reminders. Box has proven very useful this year. It has replaced my notes app which had become a mess of half-formed story ideas.
And let me tell you about Unroll.me. Unroll.me has been a lifesaver for my inbox. I’ve had the same personal email since 2006 and over the years it has gotten onto a lot of newsletter lists. The unroll app “rolls up” your various newsletters and, with a simple click, unrolls you from multiple lists at a time while letting you pick and choose the ones you’d like to keep.
Finally, I’ve also been spending a lot more time with Khan Academy. I’ve mentioned Khan Academy before but if you’ve missed my past reviews let me give them another shout out. If you fancy yourself a lifelong learner, but prefer to go at your own pace with your own plan, Khan Academy might be right for you.
There are other, nondigital methods I’ve been indulging as well. Like trying to keep my house cleaner so that I don’t feel overwhelmed when I come home. Or trying to read more fiction and less news so that I’m not constantly stressing out.
I know this year has been hard on all of us. And that it has been harder on some than others. So, trust me when I say we could all use a little less chaos and a little more structure right now. Maybe you can find some use for these apps, maybe not. Just remember to take care of yourself. Drink some water. Get some sleep. And rest assured that we’re going to make through this year.