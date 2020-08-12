When I was learning to write research papers in high school, teachers weren’t quite sure how to treat online sources yet. The widespread use of the internet was still relatively new and most websites at the time were fairly quaint. This, of course, was before the emergence of the social internet as we know it today. But there was one online source that teachers could agree on, Wikipedia.
From the time I was in tenth grade, when the fledgling site was only three years old, I was told to never cite Wikipedia. The number one reason that was always given was simple, “anyone can edit Wikipedia.”
From that point on it was hammered into my brain that you should never, ever, under any circumstance, trust Wikipedia. Even throughout my first few years of college I had this mantra memorized.
And then something changed. Suddenly, Wikipedia’s secondary sources, the sources cited within the Wikipedia articles, became legitimate research options for paper writing. Some professors even went so far as to accept the website itself as a valid source of information.
But why? For nearly a decade I had been taught one simple truth, Wikipedia was a place that truth went to die. What changes were made within the website to create a newfound trust among teachers?
As it turns out, the longer that Wikipedia existed, the more people began to rely on it, and the more people began to rely on it, the more accurate it became. Wikipedia became the poster-child for open-source, crowd-source website models. There are thousands of “wikis” online these days, each with their own specific niches.
As one professor of mine once gleefully pointed out, Wikipedia is more reliable than most newspapers because you can find every cited source and links to those sources at the bottom of the page.
On top of that, unlike most other websites, Wikipedia’s open-source nature means no one technically owns the content, creating a transparent source of information. Theoretically, no government, political body or lobbyist can control the information on Wikipedia. Not that they haven’t tried.
Hoaxes have happened on the site. Sometimes they go undetected for weeks, other times they are caught by the site’s dedicated army of administrators within seconds of being uploaded. So it is not like it’s infallible by any stretch of the imagination. However, when it comes to the public trust, plenty of research has been undertaken by traditionally trusted sources that consistently concludes that, although occasionally unreliable, Wikipedia stands as one of the most accurate and useful sources of common knowledge currently available.
It took me a few years to come to terms with Wikipedia as a legitimate source of information, not because I had experienced any personal malfeasances on the website, but because it was a line fed to me by countless teachers over the years. The truth is, Wikipedia is a blessing. The site is a wellspring of information available, for free, to anyone with an internet connection. And that is a truly remarkable feat.