The first search engine I ever used was Ask Jeeves. For the uninitiated, Ask Jeeves, or ask.com as it would later come to be known, was birthed onto the early internet in 1996. To say that it was a search engine is a bit misleading. Ask Jeeves was a “question and answer” website. It had very limited capacity compared to what we’re used to today. It did eventually incorporate a search engine, but by that time Yahoo had become the go-to source for internet searching.
And of course, eventually, Google grew into the behemoth that it is today; making pages like ask.com essentially obsolete.
But for all its ubiquity, I find that many people still don’t have a great grasp on Googling. Most seem to think that you type a word or phrase into Google, hit enter and that’s all there is to it. So I thought I would share some tips and tricks for Googling like a pro.
Find a definition
Sometimes you can type a word into Google and the first result you’ll get back is the word’s definition. But this isn’t always the case, especially for popular words that see a lot of usage online. So if you want to learn the definition to a word without having to sort through a bunch of search results, use the “DEFINE:” command. So, for example, if you want to learn the meaning of the word google you would type DEFINE: google. Make sure to click the drop-down box for “more information” to learn synonyms, etymology and other interesting facts.
Reverse image search
This is a popular one. If you ever stumble across a photo that looks familiar, odd or out of place, you can save the photo and then run it through Google’s image search to turn up similar photos online. This is a good way to check to see if something has been photoshopped. You’ll need to visit images.google.com and upload the photo from your device or past the URL of a photo online to utilize this trick.
Eliminating search terms
Most people know that putting quotations marks around a word or phrase in Google will make sure to search specifically for that phrase. But did you know that you can use a hyphen to eliminate certain words? This can come in handy when you’re trying to narrow down your search. Trying to learn about thunder but keep getting results for the basketball team? Try this, thunder -basketball, to eliminate search results that include the term basketball.
Search through thousands of newspaper archives
Gone are the days of slogging through microfiche negatives of old newspapers, Google allows you to search thousands of archived newspapers stretching back more than a century. It’s easy, simply head over to news.google.com/newspapers to get started. While certainly not a comprehensive record, you’ll find plenty of surprises in this archive.
Hopefully the next time you head over to Google you’ll find these tips helpful. And if all else fails, there’s always ask.com.