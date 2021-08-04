If you’d ask me around this time last year about the ins and outs of filmmaking I could have, very roughly, worked my way through some of the most basic aspects of this time intensive artistic practice. At the time, I had directed and edited a few short clips for the paper.
But after a crash course in filmmaking during last year’s inaugural Southwest 48-Hour Film Festival, an actual course on screenwriting from Lindenwood University where I am finishing my MFA in writing and then planning, writing, directing and editing “In the Shadow of the Wichitas,” a new docuseries produced by The Lawton Constitution that premieres today, I feel like I have a much better grasp on the process.
For me the hardest, but most rewarding, part of filmmaking is editing. I used Final Cut Pro X for the documentary, which is powerful editing software. But I have also worked with Adobe Premiere, Wondershare and the simple but surprisingly effective iMovie.
I think the most surprising part of learning how to edit film has been discovering how much I had absorbed about what makes a “good” looking clip versus a “bad” looking clip just from watching a lot of tv and movies. Applying that knowledge was occasionally tricky, but I went with the simple rule of minimalism as I was learning. Some people like to add a ton of effects, flash transitions and radical color grades when they start learning. For me, the rule of thumb is “if the viewer doesn’t notice a transition or a scene change, then I’ve done my job.” Less flash, more subtlety.
YouTube has been my best friend during the learning process. Anytime I run into a roadblock or decide to try something I’ve never done before my first destination has been YouTube. I’ve found a lot of helpful guides on everything from proper sound design to how to create more realistic color palettes. I’ve preached the educational benefits of YouTube before, so this shouldn’t surprise you, but it really came through for me over the last year.
So, what have I learned? Well, for starters, editing takes time. It is by far the longest part of the process in my experience. There’s nothing like watching the same clip 50 times until you finally get it just right. Also, sound is important — maybe even more important than video. You can have some of the most beautiful footage in the world but if the sound is bad no one is going to watch it. And finally, make sure you plan out how you want each clip to look in advance. Pre-planning will save you so much time in the editing phase. It can help you avoid reshoots, keep things on track and realize your vision.
Filmmaking is hard but ultimately rewarding work. I don’t think I’d ever want to do it as a full-time job, but the occasional moments of movie-making I am afforded as a journalist are great fun.