A hooded figure sits in a dark room, face illuminated by the chromatic glow of multiple computer monitors. Their fingers move across the keyboard in rhythmic, hypnotic motion. A series of unintelligible numbers and symbols cross the screen faster and faster until, finally, they disappear and are replaced with a single phrase, “access granted.”
“I’m in,” the figure says to no one in particular.
This is the hacker. The faceless, untraceable archetype that has been perpetuated in movies, video games and tv shows for decades. Sure, the archetype has slowly evolved over the years. Instead of the prototypical “nerd with glasses” that you might have seen in a movie about hackers in the 80s, these days they are usually young, hip and suffering from a really sexy sounding neurosis that somehow gives them superhuman hacking skills.
Real hacks happen in much less cinematic fashion. Sometimes they come from something as simple as clicking on the wrong email or someone failing to change out a default password. The sort of hyper sophisticated cyberattacks that you might see on “NCIS” do happen, but usually there is a collective of hackers working behind the scenes rather than a single lone wolf.
But despite the way it has been portrayed in the media, hacking doesn’t always carry a negative connotation. Back in the late 1950’s, hacking was a term developed at M.I.T. in reference to an outside of the box way to solve a technological problem.
Hacking, like so many practices, is a neutral act that can be used for good or evil. And there are plenty of good hackers out there. Ethical hackers, also known as “White Hats,” are cybersecurity experts who use their skills to look for holes or flaws in a company or governmental entities security system.
White Hats execute cyber-attacks to expose these flaws and then come up with solutions to patch them, essentially using their knowledge of hacking to prevent potential malicious hackers, also known as “Black Hats,” for exploiting those flaws.
Black Hats are the “villains” of the hacking world. These are the ones using their knowledge to exploit flaws for nefarious purposes, often for monetary gain.
Ethical hacking is even taught in many universities, and demand for these cybersecurity guardians is on the rise. Hacking is one of those situations where fighting fire with fire actually works.
Of course, there are always those looking to complicate any kind of binary system. In this case it’s the Gray Hats. Gray Hat hackers are the anti-heroes of the hacking world, bound to no company or governmental entity, they often work outside of the law in order to take down white collar criminals. They will also work to discover flaws in security systems for companies and offer to fix them for a fee.
While the world of hacking may not be as edgy or as glamorous as it is portrayed in the media, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t happening. Thankfully we have White Hats out there trying to make the internet a safer place for everyone.