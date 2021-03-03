Technology, by its very nature, evolves quickly. Think of it like a spiral. When you’re out on the spiral’s edge it takes a long time to move inward, but the further in you get, the tighter the loops become, and the quicker you find yourself moving.
For us, the spiral’s edge was electricity. Then, as it tightened, we got telephones, cars, airplanes, space travel, answering machines, personal computers, smart phones and augmented reality — until the spiral became so tight technology began evolving at a pace that we can barely keep up with.
Which brings me to CryptoArt.
Apparently, CryptoArt has been around since 2014, or according to some scholars, as far back as 2011. But I only found out about it last week.
In February, I wrote about the cult of the blockchain and how cryptocurrency fails as a currency but succeeds as a volatile new form of stock trading. It does this through generating artificial scarcity. Essentially, cryptocurrency is worth money because people believe it is worth money, people believe it is worth money because it is “rare.”
CryptoArt functions in a similar manner.
First off, I guess an explainer is in order. CryptoArt is exactly what it sounds like, digital art that uses blockchain technology to generate rarity. The term’s meaning is relatively loose, as you’ll also find the online argument that CryptoArt was originally a term meant to describe art that is based in the meme worlds of cryptocurrency.
Okay, maybe that is still too complicated. Think about it like this. CryptoArt is digital art and the blockchain is the signature that makes it an unreproducible original.
Maybe that will clear it up a little better.
Much like Cryptocurrency, CryptoArt is a way of creating scarcity around a product that can be infinitely reproduced. Online images can be copied and pasted ad infinitum. Even with a digital signature, the image has no real value other than what the viewer assigns to it. But CryptoArt has a rarity, only one piece may exist at a time, and its originality will always be verifiable (in theory) because of the blockchain.
Additionally, CryptoArt has created a decentralized art market. There are online hubs where one can purchase or commission CryptoArt, but there are no massive, ancient, gatekeeping authorities that decide what art is sold and bought. It’s art for the people, by the people. And it’s gaining momentum fast.
CryptoArt is also, perhaps, the first ever geographically boundless art form. Since it exists entirely online, none of the traditional barriers that keep someone in the U.S. from selling or buying from someone in Bolivia exist.
But perhaps one of the most enticing elements of the genre is that it is putting art back in the hands of the artists. Its nature allows them to remain anonymity if they’d like, or even take on an alter-ego. It bypasses the gatekeepers and allows artists to sell directly to patrons. It’s democratic to a fault, almost anarchist in some ways, but the arts have always been a little anarchist.
That’s not to say that the format isn’t without fault. CryptoArt, like its sister currency, has a massive environmental impact. It takes a dangerous amount of power to create blockchains. Power that releases CO2 into the atmosphere contributing to the global climate catastrophe. Many artists are rejecting the new format for this very reason until a cleaner version of blockchain technology can be created, which brings us back to the spiral of technology.
I can’t say if CryptoArt is really the future for creatives. It’s certainly a future, but at the rate that technology changes, who really knows. For now, it’s a shiny new frontier — time will tell where it leads.