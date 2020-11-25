Picture this nightmare scenario. You’ve been working on a big research project about your family history. You’ve spent months scanning in old, crumbling photographs to preserve them digitally. Just as you are preparing to move the files over to a flash drive the unthinkable happens — you accidentally hit delete.
We’ve all been in situations like this. Maybe not to this scale, but we’ve all lost a picture or a file that we needed. If this has ever happened to you, you might have given up thinking all hope was lost. But fear not, 9 times out of 10 you can usually recover a file that has been deleted.
So, step one, don’t panic. As with most situations, panic can only make the situation worse. Your first stop on your potential road to recovery is to check the recycle/trash bin. Typically, when something gets deleted on your computer its first step is the trash. Recovering something from here is usually as simple as dragging and dropping it back onto your desktop.
Now, you might be thinking “what if it isn’t in the trash bin, should I panic now?” And the answer is, no, there is still no need to freak out. Even if a file or photo has been deleted out of your trash bin you can still try and recover it. This time, you’ll need some specialized tools. I have used the Recuva program to great success in the past.
Recuva is made by the same company that produces CCleaner, another excellent free program that I have recommended before in this column. These aren’t professional, enterprise-ready programs by any means, but for a personal computer they will get the job done.
It is a simple enough program to use once you have installed it and it will recover most deleted photos and simple files such as the kind produced in Word or Excel. In fact, I would recommend downloading Recuva even if you haven’t accidentally deleted any files, it is a good program to have at the ready just in case.
Assuming that you’ve looked in the trash with no luck, and ran Recuva with no luck, you still don’t have to panic. Though your brow may be getting sweaty. Thankfully, Recuva has another option for a “deep scan.” Deep scans take quite a bit longer than regular scans—I’m talking a couple of hours—but they can usually pull up things that you thought you’d lost forever.
Now, if a deep scan from Recuva can’t pull up your lost file, well, I’m not saying panic, but maybe start getting a little worried. The good news is there are still options. The bad news is those options are likely going to be expensive. At this point you will probably need to hire a professional.
So there you go. The next time you accidentally delete a file of your computer remember, don’t panic. Chances are you can get it back.