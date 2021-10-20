If I took anything away from my years of studying language it’s this: words evolve constantly. Language is a construct that evolves with time, culture and context. Rarely does a word have a singular meaning.
Nothing has done more for the evolution of language in the last 40 years than the invention of computers. Technology has always driven language forward, and computing has been responsible for some of the most interesting shifts in language in the 20th and 21st centuries.
As anyone that has ever tried to write about technology can attest, computers have a language all their own. And I’m not talking about programming languages, which are a whole other story in themselves.
There once existed a semi-secret codex known as the Jargon File, a collection of slang used by early computer programmers. Some of the language from the Jargon File remains with us, while other words have been changed to make them more concise.
Take for instance the word “Cookie.” Cookies, as we knew them before computers, were baked treats that tasted great with a glass of milk. But since the invention of computers, the word has taken on a new meaning. Computer cookies are packets of information that go back and forth between computers and web servers whenever you access the internet. But who decided to call them cookies?
According to legend, the term was originally in use by Unix programmers who derived the word from the eponymous fortune cookie, a cookie with a message hidden inside.
Then there are even stranger terms, like Daemon. Daemons are programs that run as background processes on your computer. Anything that isn’t directly under the user’s control could potentially be considered a Daemon. Regular computer users are likely most familiar with the mailer-daemon, which you may have seen listed in a bounced back email.
Daemon has its roots in the ancient Greek, meaning helper or guide. The term also most likely originated with Unix programmers, much like cookie, and was likely given to these background processes based on its original meaning.
Then there are the familiar terms like virus. A computer virus survives much like a human virus, by replicating itself. It has its origins in science fiction — where it was used years before becoming common parlance.
Similarly, a computer worm takes its name from the 1970s novel “The Shockwave Rider” which describes a type of virus called a tapeworm that spreads through networks and eats up data.
If you ever want to learn more about the early history of computers and how they affected language, I suggest picking up a copy of the Jargon File (eventually published under the name “The Hacker’s Dictionary”) if you can find one. I found one copy of the original online for around $800 on Amazon. You’ll probably have more luck picking up a revised copy, called “The New Hacker’s Dictionary,” which retails for around $50 online.