Over the last few weeks students have been gearing up to return to school. But for many parents, the climate is still too dangerous. These parents have chosen to keep their kids home this school year, either through participation in virtual learning or a transition to homeschooling. So today I thought I’d provide some tech tips for parents that find themselves facing down this scenario.
Let me preface this by saying I do not have kids. I’m 34 and I am still weirded out by the idea that people my age have fully grown children. When I was younger I always assumed parents didn’t start “parenting” until around 45. Anyway, that’s not the point. All I’m saying is feel free to take these suggestions with a grain of salt.
Monitoring Screen Time
I may not have kids, but I can still think like a kid. And if I were a kid going to school virtually, I guarantee I’d have a second or even third window open playing video games or watching Netflix. As much as I hate to suggest it (knowing that teenage me would call myself a narc) there are apps and programs that parents can install to monitor their kids screen time.
In fact, one of the most popular is an app called “Screentime,” which can set time limits to avoid excess use, create schedules to only allow access to certain websites and apps, monitor app usage and much more. If you are unable to monitor your kids directly while they are virtually learning, a digital babysitter might be your best bet.
Free online classes
I’ve sung the praises of Khan Academy before and I’m going to do it again. Khan Academy is great. I use it myself to stay sharp on subjects that I don’t otherwise interact with on a daily basis, like science and math. Khan Academy was created by experts and features classes in dozens of subjects at several grade levels. And best of all it is 100 percent free for everyone.
The site has kept itself current by creating special schedules for parents and teachers to use during the ongoing pandemic that take the burden of creating lesson plans away. Additionally, sites like Duolingo and Scholastic At Home are great supplementary resources that provide language lessons and a trove of articles to read on diverse topics.
Staying comfortable
School desks are uncomfortable, or at least they were when I was a kid. There is no reason this has to continue at home. Invest in a comfortable chair that is ergonomically friendly, especially if your kid is going to be learning virtually this semester. The more comfortable the environment, the more conducive it is to successful learning. And this goes for adults, too. If you are starting college this year with online classes, you will never make a better investment than buying a comfy chair.
Your local library
And finally, the one everyone seems to forget about, your local library. You have a wealth of online resources available for free through your local library. From eBooks to educational videos, the library has plenty to offer virtual students and homeschoolers — all for the low price of a free library card.