It happened again.
Another tech giant has suffered a massive data breach. This time it was Facebook, which became the target of an attack that exposed the data of over 533 million users. The data, released on an online forum this past Saturday, contains sensitive information such as names, phone numbers, addresses, birthdates and locations.
This isn’t the first time Facebook has suffered a data breach. Millions of user phone numbers were stolen in 2019. That came after the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal, when that company scraped the data of over 80 million Facebook users to target them for political ads.
But neither of those incidents compares to the half a billion users who have been breached during this most recent incident.
Ironically Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s founder, was a victim of this data breach himself. Zuckerberg’s phone number was included in the data dump.
Facebook has released a statement claiming that the breach is related to the 2019 breach and that the problem has been “fixed” and the released information is “old data.” Many security experts have found this claim dubious at best given that the information contained within is likely still relevant, regardless of its age.
This breach could lead to larger financial implications for Facebook, but what does it mean for the average user?
Of course, the big question on everyone’s mind right now is “was I affected?” Is my data leaking out there on the internet somewhere? Just waiting for a cyber-criminal to scoop up?
Thankfully there is a very easy method of finding out.
Facebook users can turn to the website haveibeenpwned.com, enter their email address or phone number in the relevant search bar and find out if their data has been leaked in the breach. I ran my own email through just out of curiosity and found out that, though my information wasn’t in the Facebook leak, it has been leaked in a number of other data dumps over the years.
In fact, my data (parts of it anyway) has been exposed in 13 different data breaches.
Some of the information that’s been leaked includes: name, address, phone number, email address, credit status information, education level, ethnicity, family structure, net worth, occupation, personal interests, religion, spoken languages and financial investments.
That’s a lot of information. Much of it has likely changed during the elapsed time between the breaches, but some of it hasn’t.
So what can be done?
Well, the most obvious answer is to never signup for these platforms in the first place. The internet is notoriously leaky, and your information really isn’t truly safe anywhere online.
But that’s not a very realistic plan.
So here’s what I suggest. Create an email account specifically for social media platforms that isn’t tied to any of your more important accounts, like your bank. Provide as little information to these sites as possible. Use a password manager to create and store complicated strings of letters and numbers to serve as your password. And if you haven’t done it yet, turn on two-factor authentication for every app or website you use. .
And I would do all of this soon. Because the next data breach is likely right around the corner.