In this life, two things are certain: death and the fact you will absolutely put the USB plug in wrong the first time.
I’ve never been mistaken for a philosopher. But if I were to wax poetic about the nature of existence, I think that I would wonder how any benevolent god could allow such a simple device to cause so much frustration.
The USB system was created by an Intel designer by the name of Ajay Bhatt in 1994. Its creation revolutionized computing by standardizing plugs and connections for all manner of technology. The first flash drive was created just a year later by M-Systems, and with it a new wave of computing began — and a new wave of headaches.
Let’s start with the sheer number of different USB sizes. The USB system was heralded as a means of standardizing computer cables, but anyone that has ever dealt with a USB cable can tell you that far from standardization, we now have around a million different versions of the USB.
From regular old USB Type A ports, the most common, to the obscure USB Micro-AB, USB ports and cable run the gamut. And if you’re anything like me then you have a box in your closet labeled “random wires” which contains a few hundred different USB cables, and none of them are ever the version you need in the moment.
As a gamer, USB cables keep my wireless controllers charged. But unfortunately, the cables have not remained standard from system to system. On the PlayStation 3, the controllers used a USB 2.0 Type A to USB Mini B cable. The PlayStation 4 used a USB Type A to USB Micro. And now, the PlayStation 5 has controller has moved on to the newest USB Type C.
Thankfully, with the advent of the USB Type C, many of the woes of the USB user may be coming to an end. The Type C is designed as a truly universal connector. If you have a phone that was created in the last five years this is likely the kind of charger you are using. If the Type C can become standardized across the majority of technological devices it might help bring an end the USB confusion.
And perhaps most importantly, Type C USB plugs are “rotationally symmetrical,” which is one fancy way of saying “you can’t plug it in upside down because it is always right side up. Truly the future we deserve.