Wannabe wired: don't click that mouse in anger

Has this ever happened to you? You’ve just finished working on something very important and you click save. You are then greeted by the familiar spinning circle indicating that the computer is “thinking.” The computer continues to think so you decide to click the save button again. Still nothing happens. So you click again, and again, and again until finally it all catches up to you and you accidentally erase something important, or worse yet, delete the file entirely.
Rage clicking (or tapping if it is a touchscreen interface) is one of the most common coping mechanisms I’ve seen for dealing with a slow computer or program. And I’ll admit, I have been guilty of it in the past. We all know, deep down, that it won’t solve our problems but there is something about slamming your finger into that mouse button a dozen times that feels cathartic.
Angrily clicking a million times isn’t the only mouse-related proclivity new computer users tend to adopt.
One dangerous move I’ve seen new users execute over the years is something I like to call the “accidental drag and drop.” This is something that can happen to anyone but tends to occur most frequently to folks who aren’t used to the sensitivity of mice.
The accidental drag and drop works like this. A new computer user, unaccustomed to the pressure required to click a mouse, lingers a little too long on that left click button. Before you know it they’ve moved the mouse and drug one folder inside of another and it takes twenty minutes to understand what just happened.
There are far worse outcomes that can come from the accidental drag and drop. If a user accidentally drops a file into the recycle bin without knowing it this can cause potential data loss. Or if, for whatever reason, they happen to be clicking on an important system folder that gets deleted or dropped inside another important folder it could cause an unexpected crash.
Of course, mouse accidents don’t just occur during attempted double clicks or when trying to move something. Sometimes they occur when using specific programs, like Microsoft Word or other similar word processors.
One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen when trying to click inside of a word document is the old highlight and delete. The thing to keep in mind when trying to highlight in Word is the rule of threes: 1 click places a cursor, 2 clicks highlights a word and 3 clicks highlights an entire paragraph. Keep that in mind and it should help prevent any wayward highlighting.
There are others – double clicking when you mean to single click, highlighting when you only mean to select – but these are some of the most notorious mouse mistakes.
It might seem like a simple thing to seasoned users but understanding how to properly use a mouse can be an important aspect of learning to use a computer. And, if something does get accidentally moved or deleted, always remember the magic of Ctrl+Z (undo) which can solve most accidents.