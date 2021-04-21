I’ve written about cryptocurrency a few times in this column. For those of you that didn’t catch my previous dips into the wild world of the block chain I can sum up my relationship to the technology as “openly skeptical.”
Cryptocurrency has a lot of big problems to deal with before it wins me over to its side as a “true believer.” It is environmentally strenuous to mine and is contributing to a new class divide between the techno-bourgeoise and the crypto-averse proles. No technology that furthers that division is going to win my support.
But regardless of my personal feeling, crypto isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. So let’s talk about the crypto that’s been blowing up in the mainstream media over the last week: Dogecoin.
You may have heard about Dogecoin, but if not let me give you a little bit of a back story. This cryptocurrency was co-created by an IBN software engineer who was inspired by other cryptos like Bitcoin to create his own digital currency. But Dogecoin was meant to be different, Dogecoin was meant to be fun.
The whole thing springs from an old internet meme called doge, which is the smiling, Shiba Inu that graces the Dogecoin homepage. Dogecoin, or Doge as the cool kids call it, started as a joke. But over the last few weeks this “meme-currency” has surged in price over 7,000 percent year-to-date. With a market cap of $50 billion is has become the fifth largest cryptocurrency.
What started as a joke has now made many of its early adopters into actual millionaires. But that’s the thing about crypto, no one is ever really “rich” until they cash out, and the Dogecoin believers are urging people to “hold” their coins until the currency can hit at least $1. So far it’s highest price point has been just under 50 cents.
Doge by itself is only worth as much as it can be cashed out for real world currency. Sure, there have been a few small retail outlets and restaurants hoping on the bandwagon and accepting Doge. But with the notable exception of famed Doge-supporter Elon Musk’s Tesla company, no large companies are stepping forward to accept Doge yet.
Many of Doge’s most ardent supporters are calling it the “people’s crypto” because of its accessibility, and on that front, I have to give Doge, and Doge holders, credit. Doge really is one of the most accessible cryptos, and the community is welcoming of new investors.
And, while I will admit that I remain skeptical about the cryptos long-term projections, I count myself among its community. Several years ago, back when Doge was unheard of, I bout 4,000 of them for less than a hundred dollars. I’ll keep holding on to them in case Doge every really “goes to the moon” the way some of its believers hope. If and when I become a Dog-millionaire, I’ll let you know. Until then, the only thing you really need to take away from the Dogecoin craze is this, with enough meme-power, people on the internet will buy anything.