Earlier this year Oklahoma and large swaths of Texas were hit with a powerful winter storm that caused power outages and road closures throughout the two states. Texas in particular underwent massive power failures on nearly every front.
Any time there is an event of this magnitude there are bound to be rumors and misinformation, particularly in the logical fallacy heavy world of social media. Not long after the power went down, images began circulating of a frozen wind turbine claiming that all of Texas’ turbines had frozen and were causing power failures.
The image, which was circulated heavily online, was not taken in 2021, in Texas, or even in the United States. It was an image of a helicopter deicing a wind turbine in Sweden — in 2014.
While the image was quickly proven incorrect, the damage had been done. The truth is,a few wind turbines did have to shut down, but the number was inconsequential in the large scheme of things.
Dan Woodfin, senior director for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state’s power grid, Told Boomberg news that ice forced some turbines to shut down but that it was the least significant factor in the blackouts. Woodfin also told Bloomberg that the main factors behind the power failures were frozen instruments at natural gas, coal, and nuclear facilities, as well as limited supplies of natural gas.
Unfortunately, clean energy gets a bad rap more often than not, particularly in states with vested interests in the oil and gas energy. There are a lot a myths and misinformation surrounding clean energy, these are just a few of them untruths floating around on social media:
Myth: Renewable energy is more expensive than oil and gas.
Truth: Renewable energy was more expensive than nonrenewable energy — twenty years ago. But these days renewables are just as cost effective, if not cheaper, than oil, coal and natural gas according to statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The administration reported that renewables reached a record low cost in 2019, and will likely continue to fall.
Myth: Wind farms use more energy than they generate
Truth: According to a report from Yale’s Climate connections, a 2010 study found that wind turbines generate 20 to 25 times the amount of energy that goes into making them. This myth also doesn’t hold water just by thinking logically about it. If turbines cost more than they produced, there would be no incentive to create them.
Myth: Wind stops, clouds exist, so wind and solar are ineffective.
Truth: While the fact that turbines rely on wind and solar panels rely on light, storage of the power produced by these green sources allows the grids to continue to produce even when the wind dies down, which if you live in Oklahoma, you know isn’t very often.