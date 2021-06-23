I’ve always been a big X-Files fan. As a kid, I identified with Mulder’s insatiable pursuit of the truth. He was the consummate believer always at odds with his partner, Scully, the forever skeptic. Mulder’s mantra, “the truth is out there,” became my own.
I’m still a big X-Files fan, but these days I tend to identify more with Scully. She wanted to believe the same as Mulder, but she was less willing to accept the inconceivable when other evidence was more reliable. Her reply to Mulder’s mantra was, “yes, the truth is out there — but so are lies.”
I say all of this, because I recently learned the truth about a misconception that I’ve believed in up until now.
If you work in an office setting or spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen you may have heard at one point or another about the “dangers” of blue light. Blue light is a color in the visible light spectrum that humans can see. It has a short wavelength, which means it produces higher amounts of energy.
Until recently, I believed, like so many others, that blue light from electronics like cellphones, tv screens and computer monitors puts undue stress on your eyes. And the longer you look at the source of this light the more damage you will do. To reduce the harm form blue light, companies started building blue light filters into the devices. You can buy blue light filtering glasses as well. My glasses, which are prescription, filter blue light. I paid the extra to get the filters because I spend well over 8 hours a day staring at screens.
Only, hears the thing, it’s all bunk.
The American Academy of Ophthalmology reported last year that there is absolutely “no need” for blue light filters. An NPR Weekend Edition report from earlier this year included an interview with a vision researcher who conducted two double blind studies on the effects of blue light and blue light filtering and found “no significant effect on digital eye strain.” The report concluded that this was the expected result as there is “no mechanism whereby blue light should be causing digital eye strain.”
I was taken aback by this revelation. My mind instantly began to find justifications for why the studies were wrong. After all, I had heard from several sources about the benefits of blue light filtering glasses. I have been wearing my own pair for months now believing them to have alleviated some discomfort. Surely the studies were flawed. In other words, I pulled a Scully. Of course, I wanted to believe that I hadn’t wasted money on blue light filters, but I wanted to know the truth above all else.
So I started researching. The idea that blue light causes any amount of extra stress has not been proven, and in fact, has been disproven by a number of credible sources including the American Academy of Ophthalmology that I mentioned earlier. And if anyone had an excuse to skew the data in favor of blue light being harmful it’s the people selling blue light filtering glasses.
So why do people, like me, who have heard about the benefits of blue light filters feel like they work? It’s most likely a case of the placebo effect. Only a few hours after my research I began to feel like the effects I had perceived from the filter were slipping away and that my eyes were feeling just as strained as ever when staring at my computer.
One of the arguments in favor of blue light filtering is that blue light isn’t natural. And, while it is true that we get the bulk of our blue light these days from electronics, we also get it from other places, like the sun. Ultimately, blue light is just as natural as any other light.
What isn’t natural is gazing directly into a light source for several hours each day. Those same studies that revealed that blue light causes no greater strain on the eyes than any other light source, point to the need for people to take breaks during prolonged electronic use. Another good rule of thumb to follow is to not look so closely at your screens. Yes, your parents were right, you shouldn’t sit that close to the tv. Or in this case, you shouldn’t hold your phone less than 16 inches away from your face.
That doesn’t mean I’m going to ditch my blue light lenses. They don’t cause a detrimental effect; they just don’t provide the benefit that I once believed. And that’s okay. I’d much rather live in the harsh light of the truth than in the false glow of misconception. I encourage everyone to seek out the places where inconsistencies or misconceptions exist in their world view. Fight back against confirmation bias. Remember, “the truth is out there — but so are lies.”