There’s a new iPhone out. It seems like there is always a new iPhone out, always some new gadget to buy, always some new technological marvel worth shilling out an exorbitant amount of money for. It can be overwhelming and if I’m being honest, tiresome. Thankfully, outside of my fondness for buying every new video game system that comes out, I have never been one of those people that has to have the latest and greatest thing on the market.
For instance, I recently bought a new desktop computer for my home office. Now, I easily could have shilled out a few thousand dollars for the newest PC on the market. But what would the point be? So instead, I hopped on Amazon and clicked over to the refurbished page.
I love refurbished electronics. I’ve owned refurbished game consoles, refurbished phones, and refurbished laptops. But for some reason, refurbished can be a dirty word around some techy people. It’ s distinction I’ve never quite understood. Though, I suppose I do understand it on some level. Refurbished is one of those words that you might use in place of used, or old, or outdated. But this is rarely the case when it comes to electronics.
While buying refurbished means you’ll almost certainly be purchasing a used piece of technology, you can get fairly recent gear for a fraction of the cost through refurbishing. I ended up buying a PC that would have been considered high-end three years ago for less than $300. It still does everything I need it to do and more. In fact, last weekend I used it to edit together a five-minute film, which takes a not-insignificant amount of graphical processing punch.
I know that there are horror stories out there. I’ve read reviews on refurbished gear where someone claims they got the tech and it stopped working in a few days, or didn’t come with all the parts, or the box had rocks in it. As someone who has shopped refurbished for a lot of electronics, I can confidently say I’ve never run into this issue. Now, obviously don’t take my anecdotal advice as gospel truth, but I put my faith in refurbished electronics.
Now, I should add a caveat here. I know, I know, I just got done telling you how much I love and trust refurbishing. The caveat is, I only by refurbished electronics if they have been factory refurbished. If you’re buying third party from a seller then you are going to be working with fewer absolutes.
With an individual seller you don’t have any real guarantee that the tech has been properly wiped and restored. You also have to worry about chain of ownership. If you’re buying factory refurbished you know where your tech is coming from, but if you buy from an individual then you run the risk, however slight, that the tech you’re buying comes from a less than reputable source.
Ultimately the choice is yours, I am only ever here to give you suggestions and let you know how I’d approach a given situation. For my money, buying refurbished electronics that are a few years old is a better value than the thousands it could cost for the latest and greatest — which itself will be marked down to a fraction in a few years when it gets refurbished.