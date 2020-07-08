Vinyl records were a thing of the past by the time I was old enough to develop my own taste in music. The world had transitioned to CDs and that was the future—until it wasn’t.
I can’t remember the last time I bought a CD, or, for that matter, the last time I bought a digital album. These days my casual musical listening is done through streaming. That’s what I like to call “filling the silence” listening. When I’m just trying to pass the time on my commute or fill my head with sound while I’m writing, I stream music. But for true audio felicity, I turn to vinyl.
If you haven’t heard the news, vinyl has made a big comeback in recent years. Last year, vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since 1986 (which happens to be the year I was born). On a side note, while researching this column I found out that CDs first became available commercially in 1982. A fact that absolutely blows my mind because I 100 percent believed they were a product of the 90s.
There is a never-ending debate among audio purists about what medium provides the highest quality sound. To be frank, I’m pretty sure it’s digital. Digital is clean, clear and, if you listen with the right setup, all encompassing. But when it comes time to actually listen to an album, and I mean really listen, like sit down and do nothing else but let the sound wash over you, I will take vinyl every time.
I started collecting vinyl about five or six years ago. It’s not a hobby I thought I would ever get into, but the first time I heard that satisfying crunchy hiss of static at the beginning of a needle drop I was hooked. There is something about that sound that reminds me of growing up in Oklahoma. I think it’s the cicadas. That infinite looping static at the end of a record so similar to the endless looping hymn of the cicada choirs that fill the summers in Oklahoma with their song.
Additionally, the vinyl resurgence has allowed me to purchase records from all of my favorite modern artists, making it a wonderful way to support the independent bands and singers that typically don’t see much income from Spotify streams.
The other thing I love about vinyl is the tangibility of it. For the most part I haven’t been one to mourn the loss of physical media. From books to movies and beyond, I’ve been perfectly content with escaping the clutter associated with physical media by downloading the digital versions. But vinyl is different. And I can’t explain why. But there is something about holding that flat, black disk in my hands that just feels good.
There is also a magic to vinyl that I just can’t escape. Digital songs I can understand. They’re nothing but 1s and 0s arranged in perfect order to create sound. But vinyl? I don’t know how that little glass needle transforms the bumps in the grooves of that plastic into music.
It’s funny, how these old forms of entertainment become new again. And, while I hold no hope for the return of 8-tracks or VHS tapes, I think vinyl will always hold a special place in our collective hearts.
Sometimes, there is just no replacing the analog.