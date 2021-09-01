Kids are heading back to school, and they’re probably asking for all kinds of new gadgets to see them through the year. From laptops to e-readers, there is plenty of tech to go around. And with remote learning still in effect for many students, tech will likely continue to play a large role in the educational environment.
Laptops are one of the most essential back-to-school items for any students, from first grade through grad school. And if you’re a parent trying to figure out what the best option for your tween might be, I’ve got a few helpful tips.
For starters, most kids between kindergarten and middle school aren’t going to need an expensive laptop with tons of RAM and processing power. I suggest checking Amazon’s refurbished laptops for younger kids, something in the low-to-mid range should suffice.
Now for high schoolers and college students, a more high-end laptop might be necessary. In that case I suggest my personal favorite brand Lenovo, which makes some quality machines that can also take a beating. You might also want to check out the Microsoft Surface, which is a quality laptop though maybe a little more fragile overall due to its dual functionality as a tablet.
More than likely any student using a laptop these days will need a camera and a microphone. Most laptops come with built-in cameras that should work just fine, but not every laptop comes with a built-in mic. I suggest investing in a solid pair of Bluetooth headphones.
I have a set of Apple Airpods that I use for just about everything, but if you’re looking for something cheaper, check out the Mpow line at Walmart. Their wireless earbuds have the same functionality without the expensive Apple price tag.
College students might be looking for an e-reader to avoid having to pay exorbitant fees for college textbooks. There are plenty of them on the market these days if you want to avoid buying the name brand Kindle from Amazon. But for my money Amazon is still the way to go when it comes to e-readers. The Kindle Paperwhite is still my favorite, though keep in mind it’s a black and white screen, so if you prefer color, I would look instead for a Fire Tablet.
Another lifesaver for older students is the ubiquitous flash drive. Even just five years ago, flash drives could get expensive depending on what size you were looking for. But these days you can pick up a 128gb flash drive for as cheap as $10 at Walmart. Flash drives can be a lifesaver when you have to jump back and forth from a school computer and a home computer.
My final suggestion may not be the most obvious, but I know I couldn’t have gotten through college without it: a Spotify subscription. From creating study playlists to help me focus to educational podcasts, Spotify was a lifesaver during my undergraduate classes. Plus, students can get a discount when they sign up with their school email address.