Have you ever wanted to be a writer but didn’t know where to begin? Do you have an awesome idea for a podcast but no clue how to get started? Have you ever watched an online video and thought “that was awful, I could do so much better?”
These days, everyone with an internet connection has the means to create content. Tweens without an ounce of training are becoming TikTok sensations overnight. Every other millennial has a podcast. GenXers are creating YouTube channels about woodworking and lawn care. Even the older generations are getting into it, with grandmas playing video games on Twitch for hundreds of thousands of followers.
The bar for entry into the creative process has never been lower than it is right now. There are enough opportunities available that anyone with an idea, a bit of motivation and an internet connection can become a content creator.
The social internet offers a host of potential places to publish your writing. There are always the traditional blog options, but those have mostly given way to sites like Vocal and Medium, platforms where writers can share their work and have their work shared by others in a social media like setting. Both platforms are free to join and can even serve as potential side hustles, or if you are prolific enough, full-time writing jobs.
Instagram, aside from being the home of bad memes and brand influencers, is the chosen platform for a lot of amateur poets. These instapoets type out five to ten-line poems in their notes app, screenshot them and then upload them to their Instagram pages garnering thousands of fans.
And podcasts? Everyone can make a podcast. All it takes is a good idea, a $20 pair of noise canceling headphones with a built-in mic and time. And if you don’t know where to start, no sweat, there are more than enough guides on the internet to lead the way. Like the saying goes, don’t know where to start, start with a Google search.
Making a YouTube channel is even easier than recording a podcast, all it takes is a phone with a camera and a YouTube account. Got a talent you want to show off? YouTube it. Know a lot about a very niche subject? YouTube it. Want to be the next Bob Ross? YouTube it.
It used to be that creative outlets were guarded by old-world gatekeepers who scoffed at the idea that “anyone can be an artist.” But most of that old guard have found themselves out of a job in the age of the social internet. In 2020, the biggest obstacle we face is ourselves and our own lack of motivation. The tools are there, all we have to do is use them. So, what are you waiting for?