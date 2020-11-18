Is it just me, or does it seem like spam phone calls have gotten worse during the pandemic? It seems like ever since COVID hit I’ve had a significant bump in the amount of unwanted calls I get on my cell each day.
I’ll level with you, like most millennials, I hate getting phone calls. Unless it is an absolute emergency, just text me—seriously. But because of my job as a journalist I’ve had to learn to live with talking on the phone. That doesn’t mean I want it ringing like mad all the time either.
The good news is there are a few steps you can take to silence some of those nuisance calls if you have a smart phone.
Now, most people are aware of the national “Do Not Call” registry. The DNC list has been around for years. But here’s the problem, the DNC only stops calls from real companies. It’s part of the reason so many spam calls these days are bot calls, the actual telemarketers out there have to abide by the rules of the DNC.
Thankfully, companies like Google, Android and Apple have caught onto this and built in functionality that allows their users to block—or at the very least silence—unwanted calls.
First up, Apple users running iOS 13 or higher, take a quick look at your settings under the “phone” menu. See the option “silence unknown callers?” You’re going to want to toggle that into the on position. This will silence calls from any unknown numbers.
Now, the problem you’ll face here is the lack of specificity. This will place a blanket ban on unknown callers, regardless of their legitimacy. Of course, anyone that is looking to actually get in touch with you can always leave a voicemail.
Android can be a little tricker so you may want to Google your specific brand. However, if you are using a Samsung Galaxy 8 or higher you can tap the phone icon, open up settings from the drop down menu and choose “block unknown callers.”
Additionally there are third-party apps you can download to help filter out spam calls, though many of these rely on a premium subscription service. Some of the most popular ones include Hiya, nomorobo and Truecaller. While I can’t say that I have much personal experience with these apps, they are among the highest rated in the various App Stores.
I don’t know if we will ever be able to get rid of spam calls completely. I mean, how many decades now has the U.S. Postal Service been around, and we still have junk mail? But these steps can at least help protect you going forward from some of those nuisance calls.
Who knows, maybe as technology progresses we will be able to ditch phone calls entirely. Of course, who knows what might rise up to take the place of spam calls either. The last thing you want to worry about is spam Zooms, right?