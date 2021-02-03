If you’ve been paying any attention to the news this last week then you’ve heard a lot of talk about GameStop, stocks and Reddit. The story has been told from just about every conceivable angle by now, but I’ve heard a lot of people that aren’t particularly connected to internet culture posing the question, “what is Reddit?”
Some internet junkies might laugh at this question but for the uninitiated Reddit can seem like a confusing mess of a place. So, as I have tried to do with many a weird section of internet culture, I’m going to try and break it down for you.
In the simplest terms possible, Reddit is a social media website where user-generated content is shared. But calling Reddit “social media” is a bit like calling Earth a planet. Yeah, it’s technically true, but there is so, so much more going on below the surface.
Reddit was founded way back in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, a couple of college roommates at the University of Virginia. It was a simple, bulletin board-based system where registered users could create individual spaces known as “subreddits” to share their hobbies and interests. Imagine if Facebook was nothing but the groups page, it’s kind of like that.
The original idea, according to the two founders, was to create a “front page” for the internet. And in fact, to this day, the site’s motto is “the front page of the internet.” After a little over a year in operation, the founders sold Reddit to Conde Nast for several million dollars — and the site has continued to grow ever since.
If there is one thing Reddit has been good at its courting controversy. For a while it seemed like there was a new controversy occurring around the site every year. For a long time, Reddit was considered a relatively lawless place. However, since the mid-2010s, Reddit has done a good job of cracking down on hate-filled subreddits and creating a less toxic environment.
Some of those moves came as recently as 2020, when the site banned many subreddits for “promoting hate” including the very popular (at the time) subreddit “r/The_Donald” where devotees of the former president gathered. And just this year the site banned another Donald Trump focused subreddit “r/DonaldTrump” for its role in “potentially influencing those that participated” in storming the capitol on January 6.
Since its makeover in the mid-2010s, Reddit has exploded with users. Currently it boasts over 52 million daily active users, with over 100 thousand unique communities and more than 50 billion monthly views.
Right now, Reddit sits at number 7 on Amazon’s list of most visited websites in the United States, just below Facebook at number 6 and just above Wikipedia at number 8.
The recent GameStop stock squeeze was primarily organized on a subreddit called “r/wallstreetbets,” which has around 8 million active users, where users trade investing tips and brag about big wins — and losses.
That movement is a whole other animal and would take much more space to explain. The main thing to take away from this is that Reddit isn’t just some niche website, regardless of whether or not this is the first time you’ve heard of it. The site is enormous. When you consider its scale, it’s easy to understand just how many people were taking part in this battle between Wallstreet and the internet.